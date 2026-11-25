It's an approach that can also be used by criminal organisations. The two prongs I refer to here are the use of old school Cold War human intelligence field craft and secondly, the use of modern offensive cyber strategies. A third prong would be the use of cognitive warfare to create division and disruption.



This third element echoes what Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov conveyed in an interview to G Edward Griffin in 1984, titled Deception Was My Job in which he mentioned The Four Stages of Ideological Subversion- designed as a methodical long term psy op to weaken or even takeover the targeted nation. These steps include demoralisation, destabilisation, crisis and normalisation. The UK needs to be alert to this.



The focus here will be on that first prong - the use of human intelligence and clandestine methods. Although, it's worth noting that the three prongs usually work in tangent. For instance, foreign threat actors may use cyber capabilities to gather intelligence so that they can obtain a detailed understanding of the target’s activity and personal life. Then, they can triangulate on the individual equipped with deep insights into their emotional makeup, their vulnerabilities and movements. The next stage may be to deploy agents of influence or agents of disruption to fulfil the wider operational objective.



Recently, there's been a great deal of news coverage on the interactions between NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and a woman with possible ties to Chinese intelligence. This has also led to organisations realising they need to do more to help their employees, particularly those in high profile or leadership roles, to counter insider threats and be prepared against current methods used to manipulate those within their organisation.



It was also reported this month that a Russian national has been charged in the USA in relation to spying on employees believed to be working for global tech company Palantir, possibly as part of a State sponsored operation. The use of hostile reconnaissance to further understand lifestyle patterns and scope for vulnerability is prevalent. It can be used to obtain data or help initiate a covert engagement. Alongside these incidents, only earlier this week The Security Service (MI5) put out an alert regarding the joint security warning issued by the MOD and the National Protective Security Authority. The warning is for UK defence companies and other businesses supporting the Ukrainian military effort to fortify their security measures. They must also be vigilant to the real threat posed by Russia regarding the use of espionage, arson and intimidation- which are part of the proxy warfare playbook.



In this tech driven era, employees can also be targeted by organised criminal gangs trying to breach cyber security shields just as they can be monitored by activist groups looking to disrupt an event.

There are even more intense situations where a CEO or senior figure gets targeted by a group or lone threat actor with the intent to kidnap or assassinate. In 2024, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was stalked and shot by a lone threat actor.



Looking at the current methods, one tactic that's been part of clandestine trade-craft since ancient times, remains among the most successful ways to exploit targets, gain access and gather intelligence: the honey trap.



Effective honey-trap operatives combine natural physical and interpersonal attributes with specialised training- a combination that makes them formidable adversaries who should not be underestimated. There are times when intelligence agencies or criminals will rely on street level actors with crude, overt and base level capabilities. However, even the latter can prove effective at exploiting the vulnerabilities of an intelligent, high-performing figure when the environment and window of opportunity align.



It is easy to assume the honey-trap operative relies purely on sexual appeal and prowess. Sometimes they do, but their skill-set usually runs deeper. By acting as an attentive listener or a comforting presence, they use that subtle intimacy to build trust, gather intelligence, and construct a layered profile of the target.



Beyond romance, a honey trapper may also build a more practical or complex relationship by offering various forms of support-such as financial backing, the illusion of wealth, promised access, or an advisory role. In my years working in investigations and risk intelligence, I have seen this exact type of deceptive behaviour used frequently by manipulative individuals to commit fraud. The masterful honey trapper operates on both physical and emotional levels. Often, they have already been briefed by a handler on the target's specific need for emotional gratification; others rely on their own honed instincts to identify and exploit that vulnerability. The physical interaction that a honey trap invariably involves is designed to enable further exploitation. If the encounter is filmed, photographed, or observed, the resulting material becomes what Russian intelligence refers to as kompromat- compromising evidence used to blackmail diplomats, intelligence operatives, politicians, military officers, or, increasingly today, corporate leaders such as a CEO, CISO, or even less obvious personnel.



During the Cold War, the KGB trained female operatives specifically for this honey-trap role. Known as lastochki- swallows, while their male counterparts were called ravens, these agents mastered seduction as a primary tradecraft skill. Former CIA senior operations officer and Chief of Station, Sean.M.Wiwesser reveals a great deal about the methods used by Russian Intelligence Services (RIS) such as FSB, SVR and GRU in his intriguing book: Tradecraft, Tactics and Dirty Tricks: Russian Intelligence and Putin's Secret War.



Not every honey trap relies on blackmail; in some cases, the target is converted directly to the cause. Agents deploy targeted psychological techniques to destabilise a vulnerable person's psyche, before shifting either toward domineering control or the exact opposite- projecting distress and helplessness to trigger the target's protective instincts. It just depends on the character of the person they are trapping. Of course, in some cases, it is simply the need for physical gratification that serves as the lever for exploitation. Either way, these are dark arts designed to leverage an individual toward a broader operational goal.



When engaging a target, operatives either seize on a sudden window of opportunity or play the long game. Once trust takes hold, even an individual who rigorously follows workplace security protocols can begin to let their guard down- leaving a work laptop unlocked at home while they sleep, or casually revealing sensitive details about colleagues and internal operations.



Operatives often start by requesting minor favours- an invitation to an industry event or an introduction to a colleague. Once lulled into making small compromises out of goodwill, the target becomes far easier to push toward serious misconduct. Because these operations rely on patience and persistence, multiple agents may target the same individual across different windows of opportunity. Crucially, that person may not even be the ultimate goal, but rather a stepping stone into wider circles of power and high-value targets.



When I train and advise clients on personal safety- whether a high-profile figure, a CEO, or wider teams within an organisation, we cover situational awareness and self-protection strategies, alongside how to read third-party deception and spot the warning signs of an insider-threat agenda. Equally vital is ensuring that anyone who has been compromised does not feel isolated. They need a trusted point of contact with whom they can share what has happened, so appropriate countermeasures can be taken and proper support provided. It is also paramount that CEOs and companies make use of enhanced due-diligence capabilities when recruiting staff or when approached by certain third parties.



Rooted in centuries of tradecraft, the old-school espionage tactics have proven their effectiveness time and again- even against accomplished, astute, and highly intelligent targets. The UK must recognise that the encroaching arm of foreign threat actors grows longer, extending further than ever. The three-pronged offensive currently playing out in the shadows must be countered with three core security attributes: preparation, resilience, and vigilance.



____________________

Aran Dharmeratnam is a consultant involved in risk intelligence and investigations. He is also the founder of Tri-Tier

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk