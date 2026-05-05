City defender Marc Guehi was also reportedly racially abused on social media

By Alex Storey

Police have arrested a 71-year-old man on suspicion of directing racist abuse towards Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo during the side's draw with Everton.

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The man, from Nottinghamshire, was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence after supporters and stewards reported that racist abuse was shouted by a fan during the 3-3 draw on Monday. A Merseyside Police statement said the suspect has been bailed with conditions, including restrictions preventing him from going within one mile of any designated sports stadium for a period of up to four hours before kick-off, during matches and up to four hours after the final whistle. "An investigation into the incident during the match remains ongoing and we continue to work closely with Everton Football Club," the statement added. Read more: Palestine Action activists guilty of criminal damage after raiding Israeli-based defence company Read more: Trapped on the death cruise ship: Medics in hazmat suits board stricken vessel as virus outbreak 'spreads between passengers'

The incident was reported during Everton's 3-3 draw with City. Picture: Getty

City condemned the incident, while Everton said: "Racism and discrimination in all forms are completely unacceptable. They have no place in our stadia, our sport or in society, and behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated. "A swift response from fellow supporters, stewards and Merseyside Police led to the individual being identified and appropriate action taken. "The club will continue to work closely with the authorities to support their investigation and will take the strongest possible action in line with its zero-tolerance approach." It is the second time this season that Semenyo has been the target of alleged racial abuse.In August, the Ghana international reported an incident during his then club Bournemouth’s 4-2 defeat at Liverpool. In December, Mark Morgan, 47, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to an offence of racially aggravated disorderly behaviour against the player.

This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and must have consequences.



We stand with both Marc and his Manchester City team-mate Antoine, and support strong action by the authorities and social media companies. https://t.co/prsGsc3DEB — England (@England) May 5, 2026

His trial was due to begin last month but the case has been adjourned until September to determine whether Morgan is fit to stand it. Separately, following Monday’s match, City said that racist abuse had been directed towards England defender Marc Guehi on social media. A statement from the club said: "Manchester City strongly condemns the racist abuse directed towards Antoine Semenyo at yesterday’s match. "We welcome the swift action taken by Everton and the police to identify the individual responsible. "We are also incredibly disappointed to hear that Marc Guehi was subject to a series of vile racist social media posts last night. "We will continue to offer our full support to both Antoine and Marc and never accept discrimination of any kind in our game."

Defender Marc Guehi was also repeatedly racially abused on social media. Picture: Getty