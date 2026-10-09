Everton put up for sale as Friedkin Group explores ‘next chapter’ for the club
The Friedkin Group completed its purchase of Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake in the club in December 2024
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Everton’s owners have put the club up for sale less than two years after acquiring a controlling interest in the club.
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The Friedkin Group says it is “exploring new investment options”, which includes selling the club should suitable future custodians emerge.
The Friedkin Group completed its purchase of Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake in the club in December 2024 and oversaw the move from Goodison Park to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium.
The club said in a statement: “The Friedkin Group is exploring new investment options for Everton Football Club, including the potential sale of a controlling interest.
“When TFG became custodians of Everton, the club faced significant financial uncertainty and challenges both on and off the pitch.
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“The immediate priority was to provide the stability, investment and support needed to secure the club’s future, including helping to bring the long-promised stadium to completion for its deserving supporters.
“With that foundation now safely in place, the time is right to consider the next chapter for Everton.
"We will only entertain interest from parties who we strongly believe will be the right stewards to take the club forward and build on the momentum that has been established.
“Throughout this process, TFG’s focus will remain unchanged. We will support the club in all ways necessary to achieve success on the pitch and will continue efforts to make a positive difference in the communities the club serves.”
The Friedkin Group, which also owns Serie A club Roma, paid a reported £400 million to take over the club in 2024 but told supporters that “restoring Everton to its rightful place in the Premier League table will take time”.
But the owners came under fire after a poor summer transfer window, with the sale of Beto to Fiorentina and the late collapse of a deal to sign United States striker Folarin Balogun leaving the club with just one recognised striker in Thierno Barry.
In September, manager David Moyes said he had never met or spoken to Dan Friedkin, the head of the Texas-based group. Friedkin is also yet to attend a home game.