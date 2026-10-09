The Friedkin Group completed its purchase of Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake in the club in December 2024

The club said in a statement: “The Friedkin Group is exploring new investment options for Everton Football Club, including the potential sale of a controlling interest". Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Everton’s owners have put the club up for sale less than two years after acquiring a controlling interest in the club.

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The Friedkin Group says it is “exploring new investment options”, which includes selling the club should suitable future custodians emerge. The Friedkin Group completed its purchase of Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake in the club in December 2024 and oversaw the move from Goodison Park to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium. The club said in a statement: “The Friedkin Group is exploring new investment options for Everton Football Club, including the potential sale of a controlling interest. “When TFG became custodians of Everton, the club faced significant financial uncertainty and challenges both on and off the pitch. Read more: Military-trained security 'would love nothing more than to sort out some influencers,' says Wimbledon boss Read more: ‘Stick together, enjoy the ride and smile,’ Erling Haaland tells Manchester City

The Friedkin Group says it is “exploring new investment options”. Picture: Timon Schneider/Alamy

“The immediate priority was to provide the stability, investment and support needed to secure the club’s future, including helping to bring the long-promised stadium to completion for its deserving supporters. “With that foundation now safely in place, the time is right to consider the next chapter for Everton. "We will only entertain interest from parties who we strongly believe will be the right stewards to take the club forward and build on the momentum that has been established. “Throughout this process, TFG’s focus will remain unchanged. We will support the club in all ways necessary to achieve success on the pitch and will continue efforts to make a positive difference in the communities the club serves.”

Manager David Moyes said he had never met or spoken to Dan Friedkin, the head of the Texas-based group. Picture: MatchDay Images Limited/Alamy