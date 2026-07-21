Thiago Almada, Nahuel Molina and Leandro Paredes the latest players involved in fight that followed World Cup final to say nothing after Enzo Fernandez did not mention red card in statement

By William Mata

Three Argentine football players involved in the fight that followed their World Cup final defeat against Spain have shared statements that did not mention the scuffle.

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Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada and Leandro Paredes did not apologise in their statements on social media, despite both being heavily involved in ugly scenes that followed the 1-0 loss on Sunday. A fight broke out when Argentina interrupted Spanish celebrations after Ferran Torres scored to bring the World Cup back to Madrid. Enzo Fernandez was sent off during the heated match and posted earlier on social media, without any reference to his two yellow cards that cost his team. Fifa's disciplinary committee has now appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to look into what happened in the minutes after the match finished in New Jersey. Argentina were widely criticised for the fighting and also turning their backs on Spain lifting the World Cup. Here is what the players involved in the fight have said. Every Argentina player involved in the post-World Cup final fight against Spain Nahuel Molina

Argentina's Nahuel Molina and Spain's Rodri confront each other after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium. Picture date: Sunday July 19, 2026. Picture: Alamy

The right back started the fight as he punched Spain's Rodri when the midfielder, who had been taken off as a substitute, ran back onto the pitch to celebrate the World Cup win. After hitting Rodri, Molina then pushed the Spain captain and appeared aggressive. But he has not apologised in his statement on social media. Molina said: "It is hard to find the right words at such a difficult moment—especially after we dreamed of and fought so hard to bring another trophy home to our people. It hurts deeply not to have achieved our goal. "I am proud to be part of this incredible group; we never complained and always pulled together in the same direction. Even though it wasn't meant to be this time, I have no doubt that this unity will lead to great things in the future. "All that remains is to thank my family, friends, and every Argentine who supported us. You always made us feel that we weren't alone and that the entire country was united." Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes was seen to confront Eric Garcia among others. Picture: Alamy

Veteran centre midfielder Paredes was seen in the thick of the melee, throwing punches, pushing Spain's Gavi to the floor and jabbing Eric Garcia in the throat. "Paredes threw two or three haymakers into someone's face. He went for them," Alan Shearer said on TV commentary. It was incorrectly reported by several outlets at the time that Paredes had been sent off after the final whistle. Paredes wrote on social media: "Today I write with a heavy heart, having been unable to bring our country the joy it so richly deserves, yet with a chest full of pride for having given everything we had and for flying our flag at the very top once again! "Thank you to everyone who was part of this national team—to this group of players who gave their all to represent this jersey, fighting right up to the final second of every match! "It was an honour to be part of the best Argentine national team in history!!" Thiago Almada

Fight between Spain's Gavi with Argentina's Thiago Almada and Leandro Paredes. Picture: Alamy

Almada is considered one of the best young midfielders in the world and plays for Atletico Madrid in Spain. The 25-year-old appeared to rip the bib of Spain's Gavi after Paredes had thrown him to the floor. Paredes then had to be held back by Almada after throwing Gavi to the floor again. Almada said afterwards: "It is still hard to find the words… because losing a final cuts deep. But I also feel immense pride in everything we experienced. "This group poured their heart and soul into every step, every match, and every moment. It wasn't enough, but no one can take away what we built together. "Thank you to every Argentine who was there, who cheered us on, and who made us feel at home wherever we went. And to my family, who are my rock through every setback and every moment of joy. "I am taking with me memories that will stay in my heart forever. This doesn't end here… we will come back stronger." Roberto Ayala

Assistant coach Roberto Ayala. Picture: Alamy

One of the best centre-backs of all time, Ayala is now an Argentine coach and seemed to get caught up in the aftermath of the scuffle. The 53-year-old, who played for his country at the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cups, was seen to strike out at Dani Olmo, hitting the Spanish player in the face. He also appeared to hold the throat of Spain's Eric Garcia. Ayala has not commented. Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the final. Picture: Alamy