Sabrina Carpenter is not alone in refusing the Trump administration usage of her music. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sabrina Carpenter has admonished the Trump administration after the White House Twitter account soundtracked a video of immigration raids with her song Juno.

The official account referenced the singer’s lyrics "Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye,” in its post for the clip, which is a montage of people being arrested during immigration raids. Carpenter responded in a post below: "This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda." A White House press official hit back: “Here’s a Short ‘n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: We won’t apologise for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

The White House used popular lyrics from Carpenter's hit song Juno with a video montage showing people being arrested during immigration raids. Picture: X/Getty

Abba members at the third anniversary of Voyage. Picture: Getty

Abba Swedish pop icons Abba complained last year after Mr Trump used their song Winner Takes it All during a campaign rally. The band’s publicists released a statement: “We have discovered that videos have been released where Abba's music has been used at Trump events, and we have therefore requested that such use be immediately removed and taken down."

Bruce Springsteen was subject to the wrath of Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Bruce Springsteen Rock legend Springsteen said during a tour of Britain: “The America I love, the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.” Mr Trump took it personally and hit back: “Never liked him, never liked his music or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — just a pushy, obnoxious JERK.”

Olivia Rodrigo hit out at All American Bitch being used. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo The singer spoke out after the Department of Homeland Security and White House Instagram accounts used her song All American Bitch for a video telling illegal immigrants to go home. Rodrigo, who is Filipino American, said in response: “Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.”

Please stop the music! Rihanna. Picture: Alamy

Rihanna After Don't Stop the Music blasted at a Republican rally in 2018, Barbadian pop star Rihanna wrote a cease and desist letter, requesting for the music to, in actual fact, stop. “As you are or should be aware, [Rihanna] has not provided her consent to Mr Trump to use her music,” her legal team reportedly wrote in a letter.

Phil Collins has hit out at Trump. Picture: Getty

Phil Collins The singer was another to write a cease and desist letter, telling the Trump campaign in 2020 to not use his music again after Something in the Air Tonight played at a rally. A representative said: “Yes we are well aware of the Trump campaign’s use of this song and we have already issued a ‘cease and desist’ letter via our lawyers who continue to monitor the situation.”

Not Happy: Pharrell Williams. Picture: Getty

Pharrell Williams Pharrell Williams was not Happy at his upbeat song of that name being played in 2018, especially with the Trump campaign using it hours after a mass shooting in Pittsburgh. Supporters heard the song at a rally in Indiana, which came shortly after 11 were killed. John Fogerty The Creedence Clearwater Revival song Fortunate Son was played at a Trump event in 2020, leading to the band’s singer John Fogerty asking for their music to be taken off any playlist. He said: “I object to the President using my song, ‘Fortunate Son’ in any way for his campaign. He is using my words and my voice to portray a message that I do not endorse.” Semisonic Closing Time is about “joy, possibilities, hope,” said Semisonic, in objection to the White House using the dancefloor wind-down song being using over an anti immigration video. They said in March 2025: “We do not endorse this… They didn’t ask and they have missed the point entirely.”

Neil Young tried to sue after the use of his music. Picture: Getty

Neil Young The rock maverick is a veteran of taking a stand, so was never going to back away when the Trump campaign used Rockin' in the Free World and Devil's Sidewalk during a 2020 rally. Young said he would try and sue for the association of his songs with an "un-American campaign of ignorance and hate".

British singer Eddy Grant eventually won a court case. Picture: Getty

Eddy Grant London singer Grant took action after Mr Trump used the hit Electric Avenue without permission for a campaign video in 2020. Grant asked for the video to be removed, but he eventually sued when it was not, and last year he won damages in a court case.

Panic stations: Brendon Urie. Picture: Getty

Panic! at the Disco Brendon Urie hit out after his band’s song High Hopes was used for a Trump rally. He tweeted: “Dear Trump Campaign, F*** you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song.” REM Michael Stipe hit out at Mr Trump after the REM song It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) was used at a 2015 rally. “Go f*** yourselves, the lot of you – you sad, attention-grabbing, power-hungry little men,” Stipe tweeted in response. Guns N' Roses Axl Rose shared his displeasure in 2018 after he tried to stop the Trump campaign using November Rain, but said loopholes allowed it to be played. "Just so ya know... GNR like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events has formally requested [our] music not [be] used at Trump rallies or Trump-associated events," Rose wrote.

Dion performing at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Picture: Getty

Celine Dion The Canadian said last year that she had not wanted Mr Trump to play My Heart Will Go On. “Really, that song?” she said of the Titanic soundtrack after it was used last year without her permission.

Beyonce had backed Kamala for president. Picture: Getty

Beyonce Beyonce had endorsed the Kamala Harris campaign and allowed her song Freedom to be used for the Democrat candidate, but was irked when Mr Trump used it as well. The singer blocked use of her music after Mr Trump’s aide Steven Cheung shared a video of the president walking off a plane to the song.

