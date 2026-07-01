Wimbledon's Royal Box has been full of some of the biggest names in the industry. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who is sitting in the Royal Box at the high-profile tennis tournament Wimbledon today? Here's all the a-listers from Richard Osman to David Beckham.

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Golfing legend Rory McIlroy joined the stands with his wife for Wimbledon day three. Picture: Getty

Who is sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon? Day 3 Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll Wimbledon 2026 is attracting some of the biggest sports stars this year including Golf champion Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica.

Frankie Bridge stuck to the green and white dress code for Wimbledon 2026. Picture: Getty

Frankie Bridge Her bandmate Mollie King was at Wimbledon on day two and now Frankie has joined the Royal Box guest list for some tennis fun.

Sir Trevor McDonald has been attending Wimbledon for years. Picture: Getty

Sir Trevor McDonald A true fan of Wimbledon, news broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald took his place in the Royal Box on day three.

Richard E. Grant brought his daughter Olivia along to Wimbledon's Royal Box. Picture: Getty

Richard E. Grant Actor Richard wasn't going to miss an opportunity to spend some quality time with his daughter Olivia at Wimbledon.

Ruth Langsford was all smiles as she joined the Royal Box guest list for Wimbledon day three. Picture: Getty

Ruth Langsford Heading to Wimbledon 2026 for the day was TV presenter Ruth and who was joined by pal and Dragon's Den star Sara Davies. They co-ordinated in matching green ensembles.

Author Richard Osman and his wife attended day two of Wimbledon in London. Picture: Getty

Day 2 Richard Osman and wife Ingrid Oliver Author Richard and his wife Ingrid enjoyed a day in the Wimbledon stands as they were spotted laughing and delving into the tournament programme for the day.

Mollie King and fiancé Stuart Broad took their seats in Wimbledon's Royal Box on day two. Picture: Getty

Mollie King and Stuart Broad Another celebrity couple in the Royal Box were The Saturdays singer Mollie and her former cricket player fiancé Stuart Broad. The pair co-ordinated beautifully in cream suits as they laughed and joked with friends either side of them.

Fiona Shaw enjoyed the Centre Court games on day two of Wimbledon 2026. Picture: Getty

Fiona Shaw Famous for her roles in Harry Potter and Killing Eve, Fiona took a break from acting to attend Wimbledon's Royal Box on day two. She attended with her wife.

Celia Imrie was all smiles in Wimbledon's Royal Box. Picture: Getty

Celia Imrie The Thursday Murder Club actress Celia also graced Wimbledon's Royal Box and was seen enjoying the company of Fiona and her wife Sonali.

Patrick McEnroe was of course invited to enjoy some court side tennis at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Patrick McEnroe A former professional tennis player from America, Patrick was of course enjoying all the Centre Court action. Read more: Serena Williams deserves her place at Wimbledon

Read more: M&S brings back strawberries and cream sandwich for Wimbledon 2026

David Beckham brought his mum to enjoy Wimbledon's Royal Box with him. Picture: Getty

Day 1 David Beckham Flying straight back from America after watching the World Cup, David couldn't resist taking up his front row seat at the tennis tournament. He enjoyed Wimbledon's Royal Box alongside his mum and the Chair of The All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Katherine Jenkins and her husband enjoyed Wimbledon's Royal Box on day one. Picture: Getty

Katherine Jenkins Sat right behind David, in perhaps one of the most awkward seating arrangements following their complicated history, Katherine was joined by husband Andrew Levitas.

Ronan Keating and wife Storm enjoyed day one at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Ronan Keating and wife Storm Keating Ronan and Storm enjoyed all the Centre Court action on day 1 of Wimbledon from the very comfortable position of the Royal Box.

Mary Berry has regularly been attending Wimbledon in recent years. Picture: Getty

Mary Berry Mary is a regular celebrity face at Wimbledon and for 2026 she was in attendance on day one.

Tess Daly was all smiles in Wimbledon's Royal Box on day one. Picture: Getty