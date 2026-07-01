Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2026
Who is sitting in the Royal Box at the high-profile tennis tournament Wimbledon today? Here's all the a-listers from Richard Osman to David Beckham.
Listen to this article
Wimbledon 2026 is about to enter its third day of the tournament which means even more celebrity faces are set to head to the Royal Box to watch all the latest Centre Court action.
So far, the tennis tournament has attracted a pretty elite crowd with the likes of Richard Osman, Mollie King, Katherine Jenkins and even Sir David Beckham, who took a quick break from watching the World Cup in America.
With so many famous personalities enjoying Wimbledon, only a few are personally invited by the All England Club Chair, Deborah Jevans, to enjoy the Royal Box itself. Guests get cushioned green wicker seats and the best view of the court.
- Read more: All the British players left in Wimbledon as Swan flies into second round
- Read more: Katie Swan becomes first Brit to reach Wimbledon 2026 second round
So who has been in the Royal Box so far in 2026? And which celebrity is taking their seats today? Here's everything we know.
Who is sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon?
Day 3
Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll
Wimbledon 2026 is attracting some of the biggest sports stars this year including Golf champion Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica.
Frankie Bridge
Her bandmate Mollie King was at Wimbledon on day two and now Frankie has joined the Royal Box guest list for some tennis fun.
Sir Trevor McDonald
A true fan of Wimbledon, news broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald took his place in the Royal Box on day three.
Richard E. Grant
Actor Richard wasn't going to miss an opportunity to spend some quality time with his daughter Olivia at Wimbledon.
Ruth Langsford
Heading to Wimbledon 2026 for the day was TV presenter Ruth and who was joined by pal and Dragon's Den star Sara Davies. They co-ordinated in matching green ensembles.
Day 2
Richard Osman and wife Ingrid Oliver
Author Richard and his wife Ingrid enjoyed a day in the Wimbledon stands as they were spotted laughing and delving into the tournament programme for the day.
Mollie King and Stuart Broad
Another celebrity couple in the Royal Box were The Saturdays singer Mollie and her former cricket player fiancé Stuart Broad.
The pair co-ordinated beautifully in cream suits as they laughed and joked with friends either side of them.
Fiona Shaw
Famous for her roles in Harry Potter and Killing Eve, Fiona took a break from acting to attend Wimbledon's Royal Box on day two. She attended with her wife.
Celia Imrie
The Thursday Murder Club actress Celia also graced Wimbledon's Royal Box and was seen enjoying the company of Fiona and her wife Sonali.
Patrick McEnroe
A former professional tennis player from America, Patrick was of course enjoying all the Centre Court action.
Day 1
David Beckham
Flying straight back from America after watching the World Cup, David couldn't resist taking up his front row seat at the tennis tournament.
He enjoyed Wimbledon's Royal Box alongside his mum and the Chair of The All England Lawn Tennis Club.
Katherine Jenkins
Sat right behind David, in perhaps one of the most awkward seating arrangements following their complicated history, Katherine was joined by husband Andrew Levitas.
Ronan Keating and wife Storm Keating
Ronan and Storm enjoyed all the Centre Court action on day 1 of Wimbledon from the very comfortable position of the Royal Box.
Mary Berry
Mary is a regular celebrity face at Wimbledon and for 2026 she was in attendance on day one.
Tess Daly
Joined by friend Gayle Lawton, these two enjoyed front row action at Wimbledon 2026.