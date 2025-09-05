Every change Sir Keir Starmer made to his top team in major Cabinet reshuffle
Sir Keir Starmer has made David Lammy deputy prime minister as Angela Rayner's resignation sparked a major cabinet reshuffle.
Ms Rayner quit as deputy prime minister, housing secretary and deputy leader of the Labour Party on Friday following a sleaze probe sparked by allegations of tax evasion.
The Prime Minister used her decision to quit to instigate a major shake-up of his top team in order to reclaim the political narrative.
Here, we take a look at every change the PM made in a bid to refresh his Government...
The full list of ministers who are changing roles
- David Lammy becomes justice secretary and deputy PM
- Darren Jones becomes chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and keeps his other role as chief secretary to the PM
- Yvette Cooper becomes foreign secretary
- Shabana Mahmood becomes homes secretary
- Steve Reed becomes housing secretary
- Pat McFadden becomes work and pensions secretary
- Peter Kyle takes on the role of business and trade secretary
- Liz Kendall becomes the new science secretary
- Emma Reynolds becomes the environment secretary
- Douglas Alexander becomes the Scotland secretary
- Jonathan Reynolds becomes chief whip and will attend cabinet
- Sir Alan Campbell becomes leader of the House of Commons and lord president of the council
Ms Rayner resigned as deputy PM, housing secretary and deputy Labour leader after Sir Keir’s ethics adviser said she failed to “heed the caution” contained within legal advice she received when buying an £800,000 property in Hove.
The outgoing deputy prime minister admitted she had underpaid stamp duty on the flat, and referred herself to Sir Laurie Magnus, the independent ethics adviser.
In a letter published on Friday, Sir Laurie said he believed Ms Rayner had acted in “good faith”, but that “the responsibility of any taxpayer for reporting their tax returns and settling their liabilities rests ultimately with themselves”.
Ms Rayner told the Prime Minister in a letter on Friday that “I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice” and said she took “full responsibility for this error”.
In his response, Sir Keir said Ms Rayner would “remain a major figure in our party” and “continue to fight for the causes you care so passionately about”.
The major upset to the Government comes just days after Sir Keir instigated a smaller reshuffle, and made new back office appointments with a view to begin what he billed as “phase two” of his administration, focused on delivery.