The Prime Minister used her decision to quit to instigate a major shake-up of his top team in order to reclaim the political narrative.

Ms Rayner quit as deputy prime minister, housing secretary and deputy leader of the Labour Party on Friday following a sleaze probe sparked by allegations of tax evasion.

Ms Rayner resigned as deputy PM, housing secretary and deputy Labour leader after Sir Keir’s ethics adviser said she failed to “heed the caution” contained within legal advice she received when buying an £800,000 property in Hove.

The outgoing deputy prime minister admitted she had underpaid stamp duty on the flat, and referred herself to Sir Laurie Magnus, the independent ethics adviser.

In a letter published on Friday, Sir Laurie said he believed Ms Rayner had acted in “good faith”, but that “the responsibility of any taxpayer for reporting their tax returns and settling their liabilities rests ultimately with themselves”.

Ms Rayner told the Prime Minister in a letter on Friday that “I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice” and said she took “full responsibility for this error”.

In his response, Sir Keir said Ms Rayner would “remain a major figure in our party” and “continue to fight for the causes you care so passionately about”.

The major upset to the Government comes just days after Sir Keir instigated a smaller reshuffle, and made new back office appointments with a view to begin what he billed as “phase two” of his administration, focused on delivery.