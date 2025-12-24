Britain's biggest chain of coffee shops has shut another branch, bringing the total number closed to 22 since September 2024.

Costa in Greengates, Bradford, closed on December 21, a surprise to customers who have enjoyed the roadside cafe in the ten years it has been open.

The closures come amid the news that parent company Coca-Cola is looking to sell Costa, which it acquired from Whitbread six years ago in a £4billion deal.

Recent years have proved to be a challenging time for retail and hospitality, with many chains struggling with low consumer spending and rising costs, and the cost of buying a cuppa has spiked in recent years at many chain cafes.

Coffee prices have stayed largely similar of late, despite cafes benefiting from falling production costs, as inflationary spikes ease across the supply chain.

Caffe Nero boss Gerry Ford said of the situation: "What you have is you don't have the same inflation, so instead of thinking 'I'll put up my prices now six months after the last one, it might instead be 18 months."

Costa is currently selling a Christmas range of drinks, which includes the caramel nutcracker latte, butter pecan cookie latte, and the gingerbread latte. There are also four festive hot chocolate options on the menu as well as the caramel nutcracker cookie sandwich.