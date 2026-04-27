As assisted dying bill fails to pass Lords in the UK, what is the law in other countries?

Campaigners expressed disappointment that the bill had failed. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Assisted dying will not become law in the UK after a landmark bill ran out of time to pass through the House of Lords.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill did not make it to a vote on Friday and was therefore unable to progress to the royal assent stage in time for the end of the parliamentary session. This means it is back to square one for what was put forward as a Private Members Bill and was therefore not included within the King's Speech. Labour MP Kim Leadbeater had put the bill forward and she, or another member, will need to do so in the next Parliamentary process to start it over again - unless the government makes it their policy. The bill had taken on thousands of amendments over its passage and the failure for it to become law was frustrating for supporters, especially as it collapsed without even being voted on. The Bill's sponsor in the House of Lords, Lord Charlie Falconer said he felt “despondent” that a piece of legislation which he said was “so important to so many, has not failed on its merits, but failed as a result of procedural wrangling”. While assisted dying is not legal in the UK, it is legal in a few other countries. Here are some of the laws around the world.

Assisted dying has been legal in the American state of Oregon since 1997. Picture: Alamy

Every country where assisted dying is legal USA (10 states) Oregon became the first state to allow assisted dying in 1997, and nine further states have followed on. The state legalised assisted dying for terminally ill, mentally competent adults, and this has become the blueprint for other states to copy this. Other states to have enacted the bill are: Washington State, Montana, Vermont, California, Colorado, Washington DC, New Jersey, Hawaii, Maine, and New Mexico. Australia All of Australia's states have now passed the Voluntary Assisted Dying Act, with Victoria being the first to do so in 2017. The act is similar to what was proposed in the UK and applies to those who are suffering with an illness that must be advances, progressive, and expected to die within six months - or 12 months for a neurodegenerative condition. New Zealand New Zealand's End of Life Choice Act was voted through in 2020 after a public referendum and came into law a year later. The act allows assisted dyinig for New Zealand residents, over the age of 18, who are suffering with a terminal illness that is likely to end their life within six months, and are in irreversible decline. The person must also be able to consent to the decision.

Supporters of the Voluntary Assisted Dying bill in Australia. Picture: Alamy

Austria A law change in 2022 legalised assisted dying for adults who are terminally ill or have a permanent, debilitating condition. Belgium One of the earlier adopters, Belgium's government passed its bill in 2002. This is for Belgian adults who are experiencing suffering that cannot be alleviated. Germany Germany’s Constitutional Court ruled in 2019 that its citizens have a right to a self-determined death. Italy Also in 2019, Italy's government ruled that assisting a suicide is not a crime if it is done to help someone who is experiencing intolerable suffering.

Protestors gather against assisted dying in Germany. Picture: Alamy

Luxembourg Luxembourg ruled in 2008 that anyone who is suffering unbearably from illness can request medical assistance to die. The Netherlands The Netherlands legalised voluntary euthanasia or assisted dying in 2001, for those who are 18 or older and are mentally competent to give their consent. Those who are 16 can also seek parental consent to request it if they have an incurable condition and in suffering. Portugal Euthanasia for those who are terminally ill and in great suffering was legalised in 2023. Spain Two years before, neighbouring Spain also passed a law to legalise euthanasia and assisted suicide. Switzerland The first adopter in the world, Switzerland has allowed euthanasia and assisted suicide since 1942. Unlike many other countries, non residents are allowed to receive life ending treatments in Switzerland.

The Headquarters of Dignitas, in the town of Pfaffikon, Switzerland. Picture: Alamy