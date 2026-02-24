Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be stripped of his place in the order of succession, following his arrest last week, and could also have his name removed from road signs.

The former Duke of York’s name is referenced on 15 road signs, 10 in England and five in Northern Ireland, but embarrassed residents want to remove any remaining association.

Andrew was cuffed on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office and an alleged breach of official secrets, but was released after 11 hours of questioning.

Australia and New Zealand have both now called for the eighth in line to the throne to be removed from the Order of Succession.

But across England and Northern Ireland, residents are embarking on another bureaucratic process to try to rename any Prince Andrew Way, Prince Andrew Road, or any other street bearing a reference to the disgraced royal.

Thomas Kirk, a resident of Prince Andrew Road in Maidenhead, told the Maidenhead Advertiser: “Whenever you speak with someone, if you’re ordering something or tell someone where you live there’s always raised eyebrows.

“There’s the ethical standpoint with the association. This road name is now linked to controversy, given the severity of the allegations that continue to come through.”

To change a road name, all affected property owners must consent while there are other fees and local requirements to be met.

Here are all of the street names bearing the name of Prince Andrew.