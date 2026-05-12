Sir Keir Starmer has survived a crunch Cabinet meeting with his inner circle showing support, despite more than 80 Labour MPs having called for his resignation.

Miatta Fahnbulleh became the first minister to resign in a show of dissent towards the prime minister, the communities minister adding her name to a list of members who have called on Sir Keir to stand aside.

But Sir Keir, who held the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday after a speech to members on Monday, has pledged to carry on in post. “As I said yesterday, I take responsibility for these election results and I take responsibility for delivering the change we promised," he said.

“The past 48 hours have been destabilising for government and that has a real economic cost for our country and for families. The country expects us to get on with governing. That is what I am doing and what we must do as a Cabinet.”

Cabinet members Peter Kyle, Liz Kendall and Pat McFadden all said after the meeting that nobody had challenged Sir Keir. There are several ways in which Labour could depose him as leader, and it appears that there would now be enough members to get behind a rival candidate to force a party leadership contest.

However, there has not been a champion put forward to challenge Sir Keir and it would take at least 81 MPs to nominate the rival for the ballot paper - which makes this option seem unlikely for now.

Here are all of the Labour MPs who have called on Sir Keir to resign, so far, with the list being correct as of middauy on Tuesday, May 12.