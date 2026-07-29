Every nation that could boycott the World Cup if Uefa stands against Fifa scheme
European confederation set to hold an emergency meeting
Uefa is holding emergency talks with its members this week around controversial plans to sell shares in the World Cup to private investors - and a Europe-wide boycott of the 2030 competition is on the table.
Gianni Infantino, who stands to be re-elected as Fifa president, wants to create a spin-off company that would oversee the rights to the World Cup, with third parties buying in.
England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are among the Uefa members which are set to be present at the emergency talks this week, according to Sky.
Uefa was quick to share its opposition to what has been unveiled as Fifa Forward Enterprise, a scheme worth £15 billion which could provide a new lucrative job for Mr Infantino, who cannot be president beyond 2031.
"This crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross," Uefa said.
"UEFA takes it extremely seriously. The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade - especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA's to sell."
North American equivalent body, Concacaf, has also shared concerns, as has Andy Burnham, who stated: "The World Cup is not a product.
"It is the greatest competition in world sport, and it was never anyone's to sell. Dress the deal up however you like. Once you have sold a piece of it, you have sold out."
It follows a World Cup full of accusations of corruption, not least involving Donald Trump - the American president who admitted he called Fifa and asked them to review a suspension for US striker Folarin Balogun, which was ultimately overturned.
On the back of the tournament, Mr Trump, who unusually stood next to the podium as Spain lifted the World Cup, said he would endorse Mr Infantino to be the next UN Secretary-General.
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Full list of Uefa nations
Uefa has not said if its members will back a boycott of the 2030 World Cup.
The following countries are all the nations that are within the Uefa confederation:
- Albania
- Andorra
- Armenia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic (Czechia)
- Denmark
- England
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Israel
- Italy
- Kazakhstan
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Northern Ireland
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Republic of Ireland
- Romania
- Russia (currently suspended)
- San Marino
- Scotland
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey (Türkiye)
- Ukraine
- Wales