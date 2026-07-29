Uefa is holding emergency talks with its members this week around controversial plans to sell shares in the World Cup to private investors - and a Europe-wide boycott of the 2030 competition is on the table.

Gianni Infantino, who stands to be re-elected as Fifa president, wants to create a spin-off company that would oversee the rights to the World Cup, with third parties buying in.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are among the Uefa members which are set to be present at the emergency talks this week, according to Sky.

Uefa was quick to share its opposition to what has been unveiled as Fifa Forward Enterprise, a scheme worth £15 billion which could provide a new lucrative job for Mr Infantino, who cannot be president beyond 2031.

"This crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross," Uefa said.

"UEFA takes it extremely seriously. The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade - especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA's to sell."