The eviction of a self-styled “African tribe” from privately-owned land in the Scottish Borders is under way.

A sheriff on Friday issued a warrant for the removal of the so-called Kingdom of Kubala, which has been camping in woodland near Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders for the past few weeks.

Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton said that Sheriff Officers arrived at the camp at 8am on Tuesday to remove the group from the site.

Police also assisted, and there were no arrests.

The group is made up of leader Kofi Offeh, 36, the self-proclaimed King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who calls herself Asnat.

