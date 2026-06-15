Colin Finch, 78, from Darlington, attacked his wife with a knife as she slept. Picture: DURHAM POLICE

By Flaminia Luck

A pensioner who stabbed his wife of 33 years five times as she slept has been jailed.

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Colin Finch repeatedly stabbed his partner at their home in Darlington in March this year. The woman had been asleep when she awoke to 78-year-old Finch attacking her with a 12cm long knife. After the "brutal" attack, he waited around half an hour before calling an ambulance, telling the operator he had “tried to kill” his wife. The trial heard he unlocked the doors to allow police officers in but did not carry out any of the first aid he was advised to by the call handler, She was rushed to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where she underwent emergency surgery to save her life. Finch was arrested at the scene and later charged with attempted murder, which he admitted. He appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday where he was jailed for eight years and eight months.

'Broken heart' In a victim impact statement, his ex-wife said: “What Colin has done has broken our family. He has ruined his life as well as mine. “When Colin was stabbing me, all I could think of was: “Why, why was he doing this? I thought he loved me.” I had no idea what was going to happen.

Finch was jailed for eight years and eight months. Picture: Alamy

“Before Colin did what he did, I was recovering from an operation. I did need some assistance, but I was able to get out and about and do some things for myself. “However, since this incident I have been bedbound and require daily assistance just to live. I no longer have any mobility and have been in hospital ever since. “My injuries will heal and my scars will fade, but the memory will always be there. I now have to learn to live with a broken heart.” The woman's daughter also told the court her family's lives had been "cruelly destroyed" by the "unprovoked cowardly attack". The court also heard had been in a "low mood" with "depression and suicidal thoughts for some time". That was "exacerbated" by a "psychotic nihilistic delusional belief" that he owed a "considerable amount of money to a timeshare company" and was "heading for financial ruin". Finch will have to serve two thirds of his prison sentence before being released on licence.