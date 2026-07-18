Ten Evri workers have been arrested as part of a Government effort to crack down on illegal working in the delivery sector.

The Home Office said the arrests took place across three separate operations and the individuals have been placed on immigration bail, subject to strict conditions, while further inquiries take place.

The Government said it will now look to remove them from the UK as soon as possible.

Officers conducted a visit to Evri in Redditch, Worcestershire, on July 8 where one Pakistani national was arrested for being an overstayer.

On July 9, officers visited Evri in Croydon, south London, where three Brazilian nationals, two Pakistani nationals and an Indian national were arrested for various immigration offences.

Officers also descended on Evri in Crawley, West Sussex, on July 15, where three further arrests were made of a Gambian national, a Ghanaian national and a Pakistani national – with all three being overstayers.

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