Ten delivery workers arrested after illegal immigration working crackdown
The Home Office said the liable employer could face a substantial fine of up to £60,000 per worker if it is found they employed illegal workers and failed to conduct the relevant pre-employment checks
Ten Evri workers have been arrested as part of a Government effort to crack down on illegal working in the delivery sector.
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The Home Office said the arrests took place across three separate operations and the individuals have been placed on immigration bail, subject to strict conditions, while further inquiries take place.
The Government said it will now look to remove them from the UK as soon as possible.
Officers conducted a visit to Evri in Redditch, Worcestershire, on July 8 where one Pakistani national was arrested for being an overstayer.
On July 9, officers visited Evri in Croydon, south London, where three Brazilian nationals, two Pakistani nationals and an Indian national were arrested for various immigration offences.
Officers also descended on Evri in Crawley, West Sussex, on July 15, where three further arrests were made of a Gambian national, a Ghanaian national and a Pakistani national – with all three being overstayers.
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The Home Office said the liable employer could face a substantial fine of up to £60,000 per worker if it is found they employed illegal workers and failed to conduct the relevant pre-employment checks.
It is understood to be a common practice for companies in the delivery sector to use subcontractors for their recruitment.
Eddy Montgomery, director of enforcement, compliance and crime at the Home Office, said: “I want to thank my officers up and down the country who carry out these operations every day.
“We are committed to working closely with companies to ensure they are compliant. However, we will never hesitate to take enforcement action to crack down on those who flout the law.”
An Evri spokesperson said: “We take our employment responsibilities very seriously, and right-to-work checks are carried out for all employees.
“We remain committed to cooperating fully and constructively with the Home Office in relation to their enquiries.”