Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Surrey.

The force has urged anyone in the vicinity with doorbell or CTV footage get in touch.

Police said a cordon is in place and Kingston Road and Chessington Road are closed in both directions as officers conduct their enquiries.

The man was treated at the scene by ambulance crews but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Surrey Police said officers were called to a pub called The Wheatsheaf on Kingston Road in Ewell at about 3.30pm on Tuesday following reports that a man had been found with serious injuries in a nearby alleyway.

'Concern and speculation'

Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Chris Friday, said in a statement: "Firstly, I would like to pay my heartfelt condolences to the man's family and friends for their loss.

"I know that there will be a lot of concern and speculation in the local community this evening about what has happened, and I would like to reassure you that we are working at pace to establish the exact circumstances of this man's death and identify those responsible and ensure they are brought to justice.

"I would also like to thank local residents for their patience and cooperation while we deal with this incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area round the time of the incident, or with any other information about what has happened, to come forward as soon as possible.

"I would also appeal to anyone in the vicinity with doorbell or CTV footage to make contact with us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Surrey Police quoting PR/452501488431, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.