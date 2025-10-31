A former British soldier has been arrested in Kyiv on spying charges over claims he was recruited as a Russian informant.

The ex-soldier is accused of passing information to Russian intelligence while working as a military instructor for the Ukraine army.

That information is said to include information on other foreign military advisers working with the Ukrainian Army, as well as intelligence including the coordinates of army training centres.

According to the prosecutor general, the Brit “attempted to establish access to the command of military units” in exchange for the equivalent of $6,000.

According to Kyiv, the Briton arrived in Ukraine in January 2024, with the armed forces veteran "conducting instructional sessions for military personnel in Mykolaiv".

Read more: UK pledges £2.5m aid to Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa kills at least 34 across Caribbean

Read more: Pictured: Afghan national accused of murdering dog walker and injuring two others in Uxbridge knife attack