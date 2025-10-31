Ex- British soldier arrested in Kyiv accused of spying for Russia
Prosecutors allege the man was assisting in training Ukraine’s army when he was recruited by the FSB
A former British soldier has been arrested in Kyiv on spying charges over claims he was recruited as a Russian informant.
The ex-soldier is accused of passing information to Russian intelligence while working as a military instructor for the Ukraine army.
That information is said to include information on other foreign military advisers working with the Ukrainian Army, as well as intelligence including the coordinates of army training centres.
According to the prosecutor general, the Brit “attempted to establish access to the command of military units” in exchange for the equivalent of $6,000.
According to Kyiv, the Briton arrived in Ukraine in January 2024, with the armed forces veteran "conducting instructional sessions for military personnel in Mykolaiv".
Based close to the front line, the former soldier later worked for Ukrainian border units, Ukraine's prosecutors detailed.
The accusations tabled by Ukraine’s state security service suggest the former soldier and border guard was recruited by the Russian FSB spy bureau, with the Brit ultimately agreeing to work with Moscow in providing information.
It comes as Russia launched a fresh attacks against Ukraine on Thursday, with Moscow targeting key infrastructure with drones and missile, killing seven - including a seven-year-old girl.
Allegations put forward by Ukrainian prosecutors include details suggesting Russia gave the Briton instructions on how to make explosive devices.
It's also been suggested that Moscow provided him with a handgun and ammunition.
If found guilty, the army veteran faces up to 12 years in prison.
Britain’s Foreign Office told Agence France-Presse that it was “aware of reports that a British national has been detained in Ukraine … We remain in close contact with the Ukrainian authorities.”