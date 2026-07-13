A former church deacon and youth group leader has been convicted of sexual offences against four young men over a period of more than 40 years.

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Detectives believe he may have preyed on several more victims and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The offences relate to four victims and took place between 1970 and 2012, the Metropolitan Police said.

On Monday, at Wood Green Crown Court, he was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault, six counts of indecent assault and two counts of causing another person to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

John Grant, 77, of Colney Hatch Lane, Hornsey, north London, was a senior figure in churches across the UK, including Muswell Hill Baptist Church in north London, and Billingham Baptist Church in Stockton-on-Tees, as well as several youth groups in north London.

Detective Constable Liam Levy, who led the investigation, said: “This is a deeply distressing case involving a number of non-recent sexual offences, and I would like to recognise the courage and bravery shown by the victim-survivors in coming forward and putting their trust in us.

“This conviction would not have been possible without their accounts that were provided in the early stages of the investigation, which helped identify the scale of Grant’s prolific offending across more than four decades.

“The victim-survivors were vulnerable young men who put their trust in Grant through his church association, and it is devastating they could be taken advantage of in this way.

“As this case demonstrates, the Met is firmly committed to investigating all reports of rape and sexual offences, even if they occurred many years ago. Any victim-survivor that comes forward will be treated with dignity, compassion and sensitivity at every step of the way.”

Grant was first reported to police in 2023 when a victim came forward to say he had been sexually assaulted over nearly 20 years, starting in 1994 when he moved into a shared house with the predator and was pressured into massages that involved sexual touching.

Detectives then began investigating churches and youth groups where Grant had worked, and discovered further victims.

As well as Billingham and Muswell Hill churches, Grant was also a member of the Broomknoll Church of Scotland in Airdrie between 1965 and 1970, and was a member of Ward Green Baptist Church in Barnsley between 1973 and 1984.

While at Muswell Hill he was also a moderator for the London Baptist Association, which meant he travelled around other churches in the same district.

Grant will be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, September 11.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting the reference CAD3277/08JUL26, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.