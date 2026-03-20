Ex-Dreamboys stripper charged with murdering girlfriend with shotgun at home in south of France
A former male stripper with the popular Dreamboys show has been charged with murdering his girlfriend with a shotgun at their French home.
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George Goodayle turned himself in to French police after shooting Jayne Gregory with a shotgun - claiming it was an accident.
Officers found Jayne dead with two bullet wounds and seized a firearm which is believed to be the weapon used.
Goodayle, known as Gorgeous George in the risque show, appeared before a French judge on Wednesday when he was indicted for murder and held in custody.
The couple, both in their 40s, began dating in June.
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They lived in Brillac, in south-west France.
In a post in October, Jayne shared a photograph of the couple on social media while wishing George a happy birthday.
She wrote: “I was definitely not expecting to meet anyone like you out here.
“My very own dream boy and that you are. I’m looking forward to lots more adventures with you.”
A friend of 49-year-old Jayne, who hailed from Doncaster, told The Sun: She was great — the life and soul.
“She was outgoing, generous and took flash holidays. She always had nice clothes. A lot of her friends in England flew out to see her.”
A second said: “She loved animals and bred dogs in Doncaster. She loved horses and often rode them.”
Prosecutor Benoît Bernard said: “On March 16, 2026, at 9am, a 47-year-old British national, a resident of Brillac since 2016 and with no declared occupation, reported to the Confolens gendarmerie.
“He confessed to having shot his partner the previous evening.
“The suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of spousal murder.
“During his interviews in police custody, the accused suggested the theory of an accidental shooting.”