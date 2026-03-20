George Goodayle turned ­himself in to French police after shooting Jayne Gregory with a shotgun - claiming it was an accident. Picture: Facebook

By Chay Quinn

A former male stripper with the popular Dreamboys show has been charged with murdering his girlfriend with a shotgun at their French home.

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George Goodayle turned ­himself in to French police after shooting Jayne Gregory with a shotgun - claiming it was an accident. Officers found Jayne dead with two bullet wounds and seized a firearm which is believed to be the weapon used. Goodayle, known as Gorgeous George in the risque show, appeared before a French judge on Wednesday when he was indicted for murder and held in custody. The couple, both in their 40s, began dating in June. Read More: Three people charged with murder after man, 37, found dead in wheelie bin Read More: Father guilty of 'despicable' murder of newborn baby found with more than 40 broken bones

The couple, both in their 40s, began dating in June. Picture: Facebook

They lived in Brillac, in south-west France. In a post in October, Jayne shared a photograph of the couple on social media while wishing George a happy birthday. She wrote: “I was definitely not expecting to meet ­anyone like you out here. “My very own dream boy and that you are. I’m looking forward to lots more adventures with you.” A friend of 49-year-old Jayne, who hailed from Doncaster, told The Sun: She was great — the life and soul. “She was outgoing, generous and took flash holidays. She always had nice clothes. A lot of her friends in England flew out to see her.” A ­second said: “She loved animals and bred dogs in Doncaster. She loved horses and often rode them.”

Goodayle, known as Gorgeous George in the risque show, appeared before a French judge on Wednesday when he was indicted for murder and held in custody. Picture: Facebook