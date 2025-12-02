Ex-England star arrested at airport over accusations of attempted rape
The footballer was detained over the historic allegations by Border Force officers at the Essex airport
An ex-England footballer has been arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of the attempted rape of an ex-partner.
Listen to this article
The footballer was detained over the historic allegations by Border Force officers at the Essex airport.
The star, who represented the Three Lions more than a decade ago, was stopped as he attempted to board a budget flight on Sunday evening.
Following his arrest, the star was transported to a nearby police station where his fingerprints, a DNA sample and photograph were obtained.
Read more: Sarah Everard inquiry to publish report over women’s safety in public spaces
Read more: Teenage girl killed in horror minibus crash as driver of second vehicle arrested
The person behind the accusation is liaising with specialist sex crimes officers and has been provided with counselling and support, reports the Mirror.
Essex Police told The Sun: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and has been bailed to a date in late February 2026 while we continue our enquiries."
According to the paper, one source said: “He was walking through passport control when he was discreetly pulled aside by Border Force.
“There was clearly an issue and he was led away."
They added: "It’s bizarre that he was arrested at the airport when he has been quite visible in public recently."
The man was detained for several hours before eventually being released on bail pending further enquiries.
The star is set to return to a police station in late February 2026.