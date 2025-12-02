An ex-England footballer has been arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of the attempted rape of an ex-partner.

The footballer was detained over the historic allegations by Border Force officers at the Essex airport.

The star, who represented the Three Lions more than a decade ago, was stopped as he attempted to board a budget flight on Sunday evening.

Following his arrest, the star was transported to a nearby police station where his fingerprints, a DNA sample and photograph were obtained.

