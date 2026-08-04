English World Cup referee Anthony Taylor has taken up a post as director of elite refereeing with the Turkish Football Federation.

Taylor’s new role in Turkey was confirmed by the Trinity Chambers legal firm, with barrister Fraser Williamson acting on his behalf in the appointment.

The 47-year-old announced last month he was retiring from officiating after a 20-year career, in which he took charge of 668 professional domestic matches and also refereed at Euro 2020, along with the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

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Trinity said Taylor would “lead the strategic and technical development of elite refereeing within the Turkish Football Federation, supporting the organisation’s ambition to further develop its match officials and strengthen its refereeing programme in line with UEFA and FIFA standards”.

Refereeing in Turkey has endured a chequered recent past, with a number of officials caught up in a betting scandal which erupted last autumn and prompted a TFF investigation.

Taylor said he was “delighted” to be taking up the role, with Williamson adding: “Anthony’s achievements within football speak for themselves, and this role presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to the continued development of elite refereeing in Turkey. I wish him every success in what I am sure will be a rewarding and successful chapter.”

Taylor, who was promoted to the Premier League in 2010, said last month of his decision to retire: “Officiating at the elite level has been an immense privilege, but the pressure is intense and the scrutiny is constant.

“The time is now right to step aside and look forward to transitioning to the next chapter of my career.”

Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer at English officials body Pro Ref, described Taylor “one of the best and most successful officials that English football has ever produced” as Taylor made his announcement to retire.

Taylor drew huge credit from UEFA referees’ chief Roberto Rosetti for his handling of the cardiac arrest suffered by Denmark’s Christian Eriksen on the pitch during a Euro 2020 match.

“Everyone recognised that Anthony was perfect,” the Italian said.

“He managed this difficult moment in a great way. We are proud about his behaviour, we are proud about his cold blood.

“We recommended to the referees that safety is first, it is the most important target for us. The referees must, and they are ready, to stop the match immediately in these situations. Anthony was amazing.”