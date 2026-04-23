Officials even discussed whether Mandelson would need any vetting whatsoever, as he was a member of the House of Lords

Cabinet Office permanent secretary Cat Little told the Foreign Affairs Committee the process was 'very unusual'. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The Foreign Office refused to share key files about Lord Mandelson’s vetting, according to one of Britain’s most senior civil servants.

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Lord Peter Mandelson has been at the centre of the latest media storm at Number 10. Picture: Getty

She told the Foreign Affairs Committee: “I took the very unusual judgment that I should directly request the information from UK Security Vetting, and I did that because I go back to my responsibilities to discharge the humble address, which is a responsibility that is unique to me, and I take very seriously. “I felt that I needed to see some relevant documentation so that I could advise the prime minister as to whether we had fully complied and gathered the information that was available and within scope.” Little refused to explain why Robbins didn’t hand over the details, adding, “I can only talk about my judgments and decisions.” The permanent secretary was also questioned Robbins’ claims that he was unable to access full details of Mandelson’s file when he applied last September.

Sir Olly Robbins was sacked for his role in the Mandelson vetting scandal. Picture: Alamy

He previously told the committee that he considered requesting it from UK Security Vetting, but was informed that he needed a national security justification before doing so. She told the committee: “On September 15 last year, the Foreign Office security team requested access to a number of documents relating to the vetting file, and on the same day, the documents requested were sent to the Foreign Office. “I don’t know who, beyond the individual requesting that information, saw those documents, but my point being that any anyone within the security chain can request to see information if they feel it is necessary, because they are ultimately one of the owners of that document.” She said: “I have obviously looked at what Olly has said, and I can’t at this stage see the audit trail for that request, and I don’t know who Sir Olly made that request to.”

The Mandelson vetting row is another blow for Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

Last week, the Prime Minister was informed by Little that Mandelson had been given high-level security clearance despite vetting officials advising against it. She discovered sensitive information linked to Mandelson’s vetting on March 25 and claims she acted as “swiftly and effectively” as she could in flagging it to the prime minister. However, she said it took time to obtain expert legal advice on handling such sensitive information. Little went on to reveal that there had been an initial discussion about whether Mandelson required any security vetting whatsoever, as he was also a member of the House of Lords. She explained that “the presumption had been that, given Peter Mandelson had been a member of the House of Lords, the longstanding convention that he didn’t require developed vetting was assumed, and they wanted to get proper policy advice from experts on whether that was the case.”

The foreign affairs committee has been led by Dame Emily Thornberry. Picture: Alamy