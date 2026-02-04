It is alleged David Campbell, 77, shot Brian Low, 65, on February 16, 2024 near Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross

The entrance to the High Court of Justiciary in Glasgow, Scotland, UK, Europe. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A former head gamekeeper once told a woman from a neighbouring estate he “loathed” the groundsman he is accused of murdering, a court has heard.

A witness has told a murder trial she heard David Campbell say “I hate him” in relation to Brian Low. It is alleged Campbell, 77, shot Mr Low, 65, on February 16, 2024 near Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, having previously disabled CCTV cameras at an address in the town in an attempt to conceal his whereabouts. He is accused of shooting Mr Low at Leafy Lane near Pitilie track “having previously evinced malice and ill-will towards him”, leaving him so severely injured that he died at the scene. Campbell, who denies all charges against him in the trial at the High Court in Glasgow, is also charged with possessing an air weapon without a certificate and discharging it on various occasions between May 2017 and February 2024. He is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice between February 16 2024 and May 24 that year by disposing of the shotgun used to commit the alleged murder at an unknown location.

A general view of the area where the body of Brian Low was discovered. Picture: Alamy

It is also alleged he had two replacement tyres fitted on an electric bicycle used in committing the alleged crime and in addition that he disposed of a box, a cartridge bag and bicycle tyres at Aberfeldy recycling centre or elsewhere, and of the air weapon at an unknown location. Campbell also faces five separate breach of the peace charges, the earliest dating to July 1995 and the latest to September 2012. These include allegations that he threatened to shoot a number of people and threatened another man. On Wednesday afternoon, farmer Sally Crystal, 77, told the court she lived at Tombuie farm, which adjoins the Edradynate estate. She said she would often take part in game shoots at the estate where Campbell and Mr Low worked – with her dog picking up birds which had been shot. Under questioning from advocate depute Greg Farrell, she described Campbell as an “excellent keeper” who was a “very good shot”.

Detective Constables Martin Ronald(L) and Scott Young make door-to-door enquiries in Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, during the investigation into the murder of Brian Low. Picture: Alamy

She also said she got on “very well” with Mr Low and would stop to chat with him when she came over to the Edradynate Estate for shoots. Ms Crystal told the court she became aware of a “coldness” developing between the two men during their time at the estate. She described one incident where she had been walking away with Campbell, having previously spoken to Mr Low in the estate’s farm yard. Ms Crystal said: “He (Campbell) said ‘I cannot stand that man, I loathe him. I cannot understand why you like him’.” She described a second incident on the estate, saying: “He walked away and said ‘I f****** loathe that man. I hate him’.” The witness says she was taken aback by Campbell’s comment. She went on to say that the second incident would have been around 10 years ago, with the other one taking place earlier. Mrs Crystal said she maintained a friendship with Mr Low as they both owned Suzuki Jimny cars, describing it as a “brilliant little car” for driving on hillsides. Another witness, Marta Oles, told the court she had been a tenant of Campbell’s in a property in Aberfeldy. She said he had become angry when he found she was keeping a puppy in the house during 2012. The 44-year-old told the court: “He said he doesn’t care, if he sees the puppy again he’s going to shoot the puppy and shoot us all.” She said this took place in front of her eight-year-old daughter and made her feel “awful”.

A general view of Aberfeldy as police officers make door-to-door enquiries. Picture: Alamy