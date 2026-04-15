A former Labour councillor has pleaded not guilty to blackmailing ex-Conservative MP William Wragg in an alleged Westminster honeytrap plot.

Oliver Steadman, 29, has been charged with one count of blackmail and five allegations of improper use of a public electronic communications network, over allegations that he was behind a series of “flirty” messages and explicit images sent to a series of MPs and Westminster figures.

Mr Wragg, who was Hazel Grove MP and an influential backbencher, resigned the Tory whip in April 2024 and stood down from Parliament at the subsequent general election after he admitted giving out the phone numbers of politicians to someone he met on dating app Grindr.

Steadman is accused of being the person who was in contact with Mr Wragg.

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