Private investigator and multi-award winning attachment commander Matthew Trickett faced serious allegations under the National Security Act 2023, along with two other men.

Matthew Trickett served in the Royal Marines as a commando. Picture: Facebook

By Georgia Rowe

A former Royal Marine found dead a week after he was charged with national security offences feared the “humiliation” of a potential conviction, his friend and fellow serviceman has said.

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Private investigator and multi-award winning attachment commander Matthew Trickett faced serious allegations under the National Security Act 2023, along with two other men. Westminster Magistrates’ Court bailed the 37-year-old despite an application to remand him for his own protection. His release came two days after an attempt to harm himself during his 12-day stint in police cells. The Home Office immigration officer – who had served in the Arctic Circle, the Mediterranean, Brunei and Afghanistan – was found dead on May 19 2024, a week after that first court date, in a park in Maidenhead, Berkshire. A post-mortem examination found Mr Trickett died by self-suspension and there was no evidence of third-party assault, restraint or natural disease. Read more: SAS faces ‘enemy in front and lawyer behind’ as former commander warns of threat to national security Read more: Ousted Nvidia boss Jensen Huang summoned to testify before US Senate over affair with alleged spy

Westminster Magistrates’ Court bailed the 37-year-old despite an application to remand him for his own protection. . Picture: Dominic Dudley/Alamy

His close friend Jack Williams, who worked with him in the Marines, had stayed in Mr Trickett’s Maidenhead flat the night before and they spent the morning chatting with coffee on his balcony. Mr Williams had got in touch after learning of the allegations in the media, Berkshire Coroner’s Court heard on Friday. They went out together during the day on May 18, but had to be back for 10pm because of Mr Trickett’s curfew. Senior coroner Heidi Connor asked if it was correct that Mr Trickett had said “if he was convicted he would kill himself”. Mr Williams told the jury inquest: “Pretty much words to that effect, in a very blase way of saying it, but yeah.” Asked if he thought Mr Trickett was “in any way serious about that”, he said: “Not at the time, no. “The conversation was when he says words to that effect or pretty much that: ‘If I was found guilty of this I would kill myself’. “I sort of said ‘oh mate don’t be silly’; he said he thought I’d understand.” This was because before tours to countries like Afghanistan, where both men served, military personnel write a letter to be sent to their family if they die, he said. “We often talked about speaking to each other’s family or what we would do,” the Marine said.

Mr Trickett joined the Marines as a commando at 20 years old. Picture: ken biggs/Alamy

Mr Trickett, who joined the Marines as a commando at 20 years old, told his friend that he had written such a letter, the inquest heard. Asked to confirm that was the case, Mr Williams replied: “I think I understand what he meant but we didn’t really speak about it too much. He added: “I didn’t think he was serious and for me personally I regret that I maybe didn’t pay enough attention as I should have. “But it had come across as just maybe a passing conversation, not someone who was really struggling.” A potential trial date was almost a year away “so it was nothing I was concerned about immediately”, he told jurors. Mrs Connor asked if it would be fair to say that, given their careers, both men had a “more matter of fact approach to death than a civilian would”. He said “maybe, yeah”. When asked if that was partly because “you have to think about these difficult things”, he said “yeah.” The pair had also enjoyed a fun day having a beer and discussing travelling, including to South America.