Michael Needham threatened to 'rape, pin down and annihilate' his female colleague, the police misconduct panel heard

The PC was attached to the North West command unit of the Met. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A former Metropolitan Police officer told a female colleague, “I hope you get Wayne Couzened”, a misconduct panel has revealed.

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Michael Needham, who was attached to the North West command unit, also allegedly told the colleague, identified only as PC X, that he would “rape” and “annihilate” her, the panel heard. The police misconduct hearing was told that Mr Needham allegedly made the remarks while off duty at a London pub at the beginning of 2025. He allegedly told PC X: “I’ll rape you, I’ll pin you down and annihilate you. You know I’m stronger than you, don’t you? You do know that, don’t you?” The female officer said she “froze” and turned away from him, the panel heard. Mr Needham reportedly told PC X later that evening, “I hope you get Wayne Couzened on the way home”. Read more: LIVE: Defiant Starmer sets out government's plans - as Streeting's allies expect him to challenge PM Read more: 22 rat virus cruise passengers isolating in Merseyside hospital set to return home

Wayne Couzens raped and murdered 31-year-old Sarah Everard in 2021. Picture: Alamy

The comment was believed to be a reference to the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who was raped and killed by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens in 2021. Couzens had tricked Miss Everard into believing she could be arrested for breaking Covid lockdown regulations, whilst she walked home from a friend’s house. Couzens was handed a life sentence for murdering Miss Everard at the end of his trial at the Old Bailey in 2021. Mr Needham “consistently denied that he said the words alleged, or anything like them that could have been misheard or misinterpreted”, the panel reported. No colleagues were reported to have heard the comments, it was said. However, the panel determined that on the “balance of probabilities”, both incidents had taken place, as alleged by PC X. The panel wrote: “Former PC Needham has behaved in a manner while off duty that is liable to bring discredit on the police service or undermine public confidence in policing.

Sarah Everard was tricked by Couzens into thinking she could be arrested for breaking Covid rules whilst walking home from a friend's house. Picture: Getty