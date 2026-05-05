A former Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court accused of swindling luxury retailers out of thousands of pounds worth of purchases after allegedly claiming not to have received goods she bought online.

She has been charged with five counts of corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privileges, four allegations of fraud by false representation, and one charge of perverting the course of justice.

Sunna Harrison-Aziz, 28, who was a Pc in the Met, is accused of a string of corruption-related and fraud offences, including allegations she defrauded Christian Dior, Cartier, Moncler Spa, and Currys.

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Harrison-Aziz, from Coulsdon in south London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday where she spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address.

The court heard Harrison-Aziz has indicated a not guilty plea to all 10 charges.

She appeared in court alongside her co-defendant Edgar Morais, 30, of Croydon, south London, who is accused of a single count of encouraging Harrison-Aziz to corruptly or improperly exercise her police powers or privileges.

The case was sent to Southwark Crown Court, where a further hearing is expected to take place on June 2.

According to the offence summary, Harrison-Aziz allegedly pretended to not have received a Dior bikini worth £700, and is further accused of using police systems while creating a letter to the brand.

It is alleged that she made a false representation to Currys by claiming she had not received delivery of an Apple MacBook, worth £2,599.

The former officer is accused of a similar fraud against Cartier, allegedly claiming not to have received delivery of a £1,920 Mini Love wedding band, and against Moncler Spa, allegedly claiming not to have received delivery of an £840 Abelle jacket.

Harrison-Aziz is also accused of four incidents between January and September 2022 when she allegedly accessed police files improperly.

She faces a further allegation of attempting to pervert the course of justice by hiding her iPhone from police, lying that she had lost it and it was broken, and then allegedly destroying the handset after the police search of her home had concluded.