Former government IT contractor Juan Joseph, 43, is accused of breaching the Official Secrets and National Security Acts by repeatedly leaking information to a foreign power while pursuing his complaint

Former government contractor Juan Joseph appears in the dock at The Old Bailey. Picture: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A disgruntled former MI5 employee made “highly disturbing” claims of rape, child abuse and torture after he left the security service amid concern for his mental health, his partly-secret trial has heard.

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Former government IT contractor Juan Joseph, 43, is accused of breaching the Official Secrets and National Security Acts by repeatedly leaking information to a foreign power while pursuing his complaint. The Old Bailey has heard that Joseph was mentally unwell when he emailed the foreign state and travelled to Riga in Latvia, where he tried to arrange a meeting at an embassy in December 2024. On Friday, MI5’s former head of HR gave evidence about a series of grievances Joseph made after his mental health declined and his contract was terminated four years before. The deputy director said that during his 11 years at MI5 and another intelligence community organisation, Joseph had the highest vetting clearance. This allowed him access to classified information, including on desktops and “everything that MI5 staff would have access to”, she said. Read more: Andrew, Mandelson and Epstein pictured together for first time in newly unearthed photo Read more: Trump 'flew on Epstein’s plane a lot' and was 'close friends', brother claims

A general exterior view of Thames House the official headquarters for MI5. Picture: John Keeble/Getty Images

On August 4 2020, Joseph began to display symptoms of “mental fragility, extreme anxiety and paranoia”, the witness said. He was referred to St Thomas’ Hospital in London but discharged himself before he could be assessed. She told jurors: “Upon learning this, his Developed Vetting (DV) was reviewed by MI5 and it was recommended to be withdrawn. As a result of the withdrawal of his DV, his contract was terminated. He was escorted from the estate on 30 October 2020." At his exit meeting with vetting officers at MI5 headquarters at Thames House in London, Joseph signed an Official Secrets Act declaration and was warned of the consequences of unauthorised disclosures. Giving evidence from behind a screen, the witness said Joseph lodged four grievances, the first on the day he went to hospital. Joseph had alleged his client relations manager at MI5 had made “racialist comments to and about him”, she said. “My HR case work department conducted a high-level investigation and concluded that the grievance was not made out,” she told jurors.

A statue of the scales of justice stands above the Old Bailey. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

In 2021, Joseph emailed his former agency and the director general of MI5 further complaints, jurors heard. The anonymous witness said: “They described a history which was highly disturbing. “They included the rape of others and himself, abuse of minors, abductions, the attempted assassination of a former director general, conspiracy to murder, torture and assault on himself and others.” Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC said: “As far as MI5 was concerned, were any of the events described in any way true or accurate?” The witness replied: “No.” Under cross-examination, she agreed that Joseph’s mental fragility was concerning because of the work MI5 does, adding it was “more so if the person does not have appropriate support”. She confirmed a “duty of care” to employees, but said that as a contractor, Joseph was not classified as an MI5 employee. Another anonymous witness told how Joseph claimed to have been “victimised” and “gaslit” during the meeting to terminate his contract with MI5.