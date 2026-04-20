The law covers unauthorised access to computer material, includes intent to commit or facilitate further offences, and unauthorised modification of computer material.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle makes a statement on a "security matter" to MPs in the House of Commons, London, that a former parliamentary employee was arrested last week under the Computer Misuse Act 1990. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

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A former parliamentary staffer was arrested last week under anti-hacking laws, the speaker of the House of Commons has said.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle revealed on Monday that the former employee was detained under the Computer Misuse Act 1990. The law covers unauthorised access to computer material and includes intent to commit or facilitate further offences as well as unauthorised modification of computer material. Addressing MPs at the start of business in the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay said: “I want to make a brief statement about a security matter. “I’ve been informed by the police that a former parliamentary employee was arrested last week under the Computer Misuse Act 1990. Read more: Starmer admits he 'inadvertently' misled Parliament over Mandelson's appointment Read more: Reform unveils plan give migrants £1,000 each to leave country - that would cost taxpayer £400 million

Sir Lindsay made the statement about a "security matter" to MPs on Monday. Picture: Alamy