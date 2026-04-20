Former parliamentary staff member arrested under hacking law as Commons speaker briefs MPs on 'security matter'
The law covers unauthorised access to computer material, includes intent to commit or facilitate further offences, and unauthorised modification of computer material.
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A former parliamentary staffer was arrested last week under anti-hacking laws, the speaker of the House of Commons has said.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle revealed on Monday that the former employee was detained under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.
The law covers unauthorised access to computer material and includes intent to commit or facilitate further offences as well as unauthorised modification of computer material.
Addressing MPs at the start of business in the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay said: “I want to make a brief statement about a security matter.
“I’ve been informed by the police that a former parliamentary employee was arrested last week under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.
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“The police investigation is ongoing. As you know, we do not discuss the details of such issues on the floor of the House.
“This is an ongoing criminal investigation. I do not intend to take any further point of order on this matter. I will update members when I’m in a position to share more information.”
A parliamentary spokesperson said: “We are aware of the arrest of an individual under the Computer Misuse Act 1990, but as this is a live police investigation, we are unable to comment further.
“The safety and security of everyone who works in or visits Parliament is our priority.”
This is the latest allegation against current or former workers in Parliament after a spate of criminal probes against those who once worked on the estate.
Christopher Cash, a former parliamentary researcher, and Christopher Berry both denied charges under the Official Secrets Act after being accused of spying for China.
The case against the pair was dropped on September 15.