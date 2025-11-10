Ex-police chief in court charged with fraud over ‘false military service claims’
Nick Adderley, 59, is accused of making false claims of being a decorated Navy officer and lying about his educational achievements on his CV while applying to work for the police
A former police chief has appeared in court charged with fraud and misconduct in public office after allegedly lying about his military service.
Ex-Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley, 59, is accused of making false claims of being a decorated Navy officer and lying about his educational achievements on his CV while applying to work for the police.
Adderley appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday wearing a black suit with a red poppy on his lapel, and spoke to confirm his name and date of birth during the short hearing.
The court heard he falsely claimed he was a former lieutenant commander in the Royal Navy, had served in the Falklands War and was entitled to wear associated service medals.
Adderley is accused of committing the offences between 2018 and 2024, allegedly making the claims on his CV during his bid to become Northamptonshire Police’s chief constable in June 2018.
District judge Hina Rai said the misconduct charge was too serious to be dealt with in the magistrates’ court and sent the case to the crown court.
Adderley was granted unconditional bail ahead of a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on December 8.