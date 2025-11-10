A former police chief has appeared in court charged with fraud and misconduct in public office after allegedly lying about his military service.

Ex-Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley, 59, is accused of making false claims of being a decorated Navy officer and lying about his educational achievements on his CV while applying to work for the police.

Adderley appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday wearing a black suit with a red poppy on his lapel, and spoke to confirm his name and date of birth during the short hearing.

The court heard he falsely claimed he was a former lieutenant commander in the Royal Navy, had served in the Falklands War and was entitled to wear associated service medals.

