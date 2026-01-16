Police discovered 246 images and videos depicting child abuse on two of 43-year-old Ian Walpole’s phones after he was arrested in July last year

By Rebecca Henrys

A former police inspector who had “revolting” indecent images and videos of children on his phones has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police discovered 246 images and videos depicting child abuse on two of 43-year-old Ian Walpole’s phones after he was arrested in July last year, Lincoln Crown Court heard on Friday. His crimes were uncovered during a Police Scotland investigation in June 2024 into another man who had sent videos of himself abusing a child to a contact named in his phone as Ian. Walpole, who was an inspector with Humberside Police, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of children at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court in May last year. Sentencing him to six months in prison, suspended for 21 months, Recorder Luke Blackburn said the fact Walpole, of South Street in Roxby, North Lincolnshire, had lost a “long and impressive” 21-year career in policing was his own fault. Read more: Would-be Southport copycat attacker planned to target Oasis gig and dance school Read more: Vulnerable children in care 'regularly put at risk' as hundreds placed in unregistered homes

He said few people would have known better the “profound” impact child sexual abuse images have on victims than a police officer. He said: “The reality of child sexual exploitation is, of course, real-world harm done to real victims – whether they are in this country or far abroad makes no difference at all.” Prosecution counsel Michael Masson told the court an iPhone 11 belonging to Walpole had 89 illegal files, of which 26 were pictures in the most serious category A, 13 were pictures in category B, and 41 were pictures in category C. There were also nine category A videos. On an iPhone SE, 157 illegal files were recovered – 123 picture files of which 36 were category A, 24 were category B and 57 were category C. There were also 24 category A and 10 category B video files, one of which was more than 16 minutes long and featured the abuse of a 12-year-old boy. Mr Masson said the fact that attempts had been made to delete or hide the illegal files was an aggravating factor, as was the age and vulnerability of the children depicted.