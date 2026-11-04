The former footballer, who was an £8 million signing for Spurs in 2009, was carrying the Oyster card of the friend’s ex-girlfriend, who was a driver on the DLR

Sebastien Bassong has spent several seasons in the Premier League with Tottenham, Newcastle, and Norwich. Picture: MatchDay Images Limited/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Ex Premier League star Sebastien Bassong has been convicted of dodging a £7 fare after being caught using a train driver’s pass to illegally travel on the Tube.

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The 40-year-old Former Spurs defender, who has played for Tottenham, Newcastle, and Norwich, was stopped by a Transport for London (TfL) officer after being spotted tailgating a friend through the barriers at St Paul’s Station on May 2nd. The former footballer, who was an £8 million signing for Spurs in 2009, was carrying the Oyster card of the friend’s ex-girlfriend, who was a driver on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and had been issued the card, according to court documents. Bassong told the TfL officer that he had been using her travelcard as he was “experiencing financial and personal hardship due to a divorce and unemployment”. Read more: Shocking moment shoplifter mows down M&S employee with e-bike Read more: Nando’s set for further cost pressures after sliding to loss

Bassong was stopped by a TfL officer after being spotted tailgating a friend through the barriers at St Paul’s Station on May 2nd. Picture: Richard Baker/Getty

He was subsequently convicted of using the rail network without a valid ticket at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on October 30th. He was fined £220 by Magistrate Graham Burbage and ordered to pay the £7 fare for his journey from Arnos Grove to St Paul’s. He was also ordered to pay £250 in prosecution costs and an £88 victim surcharge. Bassong did not enter a plea to the charge, and was convicted behind closed doors in a Single Justice Procedure hearing. Adebukola Anifowose, a revenue control officer for TfL, told the court in a statement she spotted Bassong at 1.08 pm “pretend to tap an Oyster card enclosed in a white wallet before tailgating through the wide-aisle gate behind another male”. She said Bassong offered up a TfL staff nominee pass when challenged, which allows free travel on London transport.

The TfL officer was then told that Bassong had been using her travelcard because he was 'experiencing financial and personal hardship due to a divorce and unemployment'. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty