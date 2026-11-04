Ex Premier League star Sebastian Bassong dodged £7 Tube fare by using train pass
The former footballer, who was an £8 million signing for Spurs in 2009, was carrying the Oyster card of the friend’s ex-girlfriend, who was a driver on the DLR
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Ex Premier League star Sebastien Bassong has been convicted of dodging a £7 fare after being caught using a train driver’s pass to illegally travel on the Tube.
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The 40-year-old Former Spurs defender, who has played for Tottenham, Newcastle, and Norwich, was stopped by a Transport for London (TfL) officer after being spotted tailgating a friend through the barriers at St Paul’s Station on May 2nd.
The former footballer, who was an £8 million signing for Spurs in 2009, was carrying the Oyster card of the friend’s ex-girlfriend, who was a driver on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and had been issued the card, according to court documents.
Bassong told the TfL officer that he had been using her travelcard as he was “experiencing financial and personal hardship due to a divorce and unemployment”.
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He was subsequently convicted of using the rail network without a valid ticket at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on October 30th.
He was fined £220 by Magistrate Graham Burbage and ordered to pay the £7 fare for his journey from Arnos Grove to St Paul’s. He was also ordered to pay £250 in prosecution costs and an £88 victim surcharge.
Bassong did not enter a plea to the charge, and was convicted behind closed doors in a Single Justice Procedure hearing.
Adebukola Anifowose, a revenue control officer for TfL, told the court in a statement she spotted Bassong at 1.08 pm “pretend to tap an Oyster card enclosed in a white wallet before tailgating through the wide-aisle gate behind another male”.
She said Bassong offered up a TfL staff nominee pass when challenged, which allows free travel on London transport.
“System checks later confirmed that the pass did not belong to him and had last been used in October 2025,” she said.
“The accompanying male was spoken to – this individual later informed me that he was assisting Mr Bassong, who was experiencing financial and personal hardship due to a divorce and unemployment, by providing him with the nominee pass.
“It was subsequently established that the pass was registered to an ex-girlfriend of this male, who reportedly claimed to be a DLR driver.”
A notice about the prosecution was sent to Bassong’s north London home, and he did not respond before the court hearing.
Bassong, who now runs a motivational coaching business, has been given 28 days to settle the court bill totalling £565.