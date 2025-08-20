Christopher Brain leaving Sheffield Crown Court in 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A former priest who was accused of abusing 11 female members of the church group he led has been found guilty of 17 counts of indecent assault.

Chris Brain, 68, was head of the Nine O'Clock Service (NOS), a youth-oriented alternative church that was an influential evangelical movement based in Sheffield in the 1980s and 1990s. Brain, of Wilmslow, Cheshire, has been found guilty of the charges after a trial at Inner London Crown Court. He was found not guilty of 15 more charges of indecent assault.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of the Reverend Christopher Brain (left) appearing at Inner London Crown Court, south east London, on Monday June 30, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Jurors are still deliberating on a further four counts of indecent assault and one rape charge. In total, he was facing 37 charges relating to 13 women. He denies all charges. Brain was wearing a black suit and black tie, and showed no emotion as the verdict was delivered. The NOS was part of the Church of England, and Brain led it between 1986 and 1995. Prosecutors previously told jurors that the group was aimed at younger people and "presented itself to the outside world as a progressive force for good". Prosecutors alleged the NOS became a cult where Brain abused his position to sexually assault a "staggering number" of women followers, exerting control over their lives and ostracising them from friends and family. Inner London Crown Court previously heard that a "homebase team" - referred to as "the Lycra Lovelies" or "the Lycra Nuns" - was set up to "care for" Brain, with witnesses reporting seeing the defendant surrounded by attractive women in lingerie at his home looking after his needs.

