A former priest and leader of the Nine O’Clock Service evangelical movement will face a retrial on five outstanding sexual offence charges.

Christopher Brain, 68, went on trial accused of one count of rape and 36 counts of indecent assault against 13 women during the years he led the movement, which was part of the Church of England, between 1986 and 1995 in Sheffield.

Last month he was found guilty of 17 counts of indecent assault and cleared of a further 15.

However, the jury at Inner London Crown Court was unable to reach a verdict on four counts of indecent assault and one of rape.

At the same court on Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it wants to pursue a retrial on the outstanding charges.

