Paul Page, who worked at Buckingham Palace for six years, has submitted a dossier to US authorities investigating Andrew’s links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied allegations of wrongdoing. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A former royal protection officer has told the FBI that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly bypassed normal Buckingham Palace security procedures to let female visitors into the residence.

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Paul Page, who worked at Buckingham Palace for six years, has submitted a dossier to US authorities investigating Andrew’s links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He alleged that security rules were relaxed to permit some women visiting Andrew between 1997 and 2004 to enter Buckingham Palace without their names being recorded in police logbooks. Mr Page also raised concerns about the access allegedly granted to Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year US prison sentence for sex trafficking-related offences. He told the FBI: “I observed circumstances concerning female visitors to Prince Andrew and the way protection personnel were required to deal with those visitors.” Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor set to lose another honour as former prince remains in exile Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘committed sex crimes in US’, congressman claims

In the submission, reportedly delivered to the FBI via the US Embassy in London on September 5th, Mr Page said he was willing to be interviewed and have his account tested against documents, witnesses and existing investigative material. LBC has contacted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s representatives for comment. Mr Page told LBC that he witnessed no criminality by Andrew, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Mr Page previously told LBC that usual identification checks went out the window when some of Andrew’s female guests arrived at the Palace. Speaking to LBC’s Tom Swarbrick in February, he alleged the former prince made it clear that officers should not interfere with his visitors, who he said were “usually in their 20s”.

Paul Page worked at Buckingham Palace for six years. Picture: LBC/Alamy

Paul Page said Andrew, whom he described as a “bully”, made it clear not to interfere with his guests, including young women "usually in their 20s". He said the normal identification process for the Palace went out the window when female guests of the royal turned up. “I never really saw anyone, I'll be honest, about his own age, that's fair to say,” he told Tom Swarbrick. The Metropolitan Police, which organises royal protection, say all officers are held to high standards and that it hasn't identified any wrongdoing by protection officers. But the force added that initial enquiries into specific allegations by several forces have begun.

‘We said: if the Queen looks out and sees who’s sitting on her grass, it might be a problem…’



Former Royal Protection Officer Paul Page tells @TomSwarbrick1 about the ‘after hours’ arrangement to let 'young females' into Buckingham Palace for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/pHh4teoZo2 — LBC (@LBC) February 18, 2026

Mr Page also claimed that Jeffrey Epstein's jailed accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell had a "free pass" for the Palace. He told Tom that he recalled a memory where a female guest of Andrew turned up at the Palace in the evening, before having trouble getting in after the footman failed to answer the call. “He was a nasty, horrible little man, and we've been on the receiving end of enough verbal bastings for him and to know not to interfere with his guests.” He explained: “This female turns up and presents herself and says, ‘I’m here to see Prince Andrew’, the usual format.

'What are you wiping your face for if you're not sweating?'



Paul Page recounts his experience as a Royal Protection Officer for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor which contradicts the ex-prince's story.@TomSwarbrick1 pic.twitter.com/E7nPoHmMw3 — LBC (@LBC) February 18, 2026

“So we do what we do, we ring up the footman, only this time he doesn't answer the phone. “So now we're in a position because we're stuck in the middle. We don't know who this female is; we can't get hold of the footman. What do we do? “We apologise and said we're really sorry. So we're just gonna have to hold you here for a minute until we can get hold of someone to confirm. “She said, ‘Oh, I'll ring him on my mobile’. We said, yeah, that's fine. So she rang him and she put it on speakerphone and she said, ‘Oh hi, Andrew, I'm just having a problem getting in at the moment’. “So before she'd even finished, she said, put one of the officers on. Well, my friend, the tubby one took the phone. And then he said, ‘Listen to me, you fat lardy c***, let my guest in now, or I'm going to come down there’. “Exact words, 100%. And obviously, we just gave her the phone back and let her in.”

Mr Page described Andrew as a "nasty, horrible, self-entitled man". Picture: Getty

'Nasty, horrible, self-entitled man' Mr Page said that complaints were made about Andrew’s attitude and the way he spoke to staff. “He was a nasty, horrible, self-entitled man and he was a bully, and that’s being kind to him!” Mr Page recalled a memory on a hot day at Buckingham Palace when Andrew used his Protection Officer to retrieve golf balls that he was hitting into the lake. “The next thing I see is the protection officer walking up and picking them all up and rolling them back to him. “I remember thinking, we’re not ball boys. This is a highly-trained police officer having to roll these golf balls back to this idiot.” "It was really hot. One of the footmen came out with a drink and a towel over his arm. Gave Andrew the drink. "Then he took the towel and he wiped his face with it like that. What are you wiping your face for if you're, if you're not sweating?" Read More: Andrew wished Epstein 'joy' in Christmas card with Beatrice and Eugenie photos a year after claiming he'd cut off contact Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'had consensual sex with Virginia Giuffre', email to Jeffrey Epstein suggests