Labour’s Legacy Bill, which facilitates renewed “lawfare” against Northern Ireland veterans, begins its passage through Parliament this afternoon. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Former senior military commanders have accused Labour of betraying British veterans and inflicting “torture by the State,” as the government’s Legacy Bill begins its passage through Parliament today.

The legislation, alongside a related "Remedial Order," could allow investigations into former soldiers to resume before Christmas, with some potentially back in court within months. At the same time, campaigners warn the same measures could enable Gerry Adams and his associates to sue the British taxpayer for potentially hundreds of millions of pounds. Shadow Armed Forces Minister Mark Francois accused Labour of turning its back on veterans, saying: "Labour's shameful betrayal of our brave Army veterans, without whose service against terrorists there would never have been a Good Friday Agreement, begins its passage through Parliament today. A related motion, as confirmed in the Anglo-Irish Legacy Framework, will also allow Gerry Adams to recommence his lawsuit to sue the British taxpayer for 'compensation.' This is 'two-tier' justice of the worst kind, yet still Labour backbenchers will be whipped to vote for it by this Government of human rights lawyers." Former senior military figures have joined in condemnation of the plans. General Sir Nick Parker, Commander-in-Chief, Land Forces from 2010 to 2012, warned: "By reopening investigations, there is no genuine safeguard for veterans and it amounts to torture by the State of those who risked their lives following orders. "This undermines morale, operational decisiveness, and the credibility of UK commitments to allies. Confidence in command is the foundation of security. You cannot defend tomorrow if you keep relitigating yesterday."

Colonel Nick Kitson (Rtd), former Commanding Officer of 3 Rifles and SAS Squadron Commander, added: “It seems this Government has now confirmed it has no interest in standing by the past lawful actions of individuals in our Armed Forces, carried out under the policies of previous governments, when it doesn’t suit their current political or ideological agendas. "This is a big blow for national security. How can anyone volunteer to put their life on the line for a government - indeed a nation - that does not have their back?” Lt Colonel Richard Williams, former Commanding Officer of 22 SAS, said: “The veterans of Northern Ireland clearly have to endure yet more betrayal by false friends in government - and to what end? For who is this treachery conceived? "And what message does this bonfire of trust send to those that serve today, and are thinking of joining tomorrow?” The Bill’s progress comes as the Supreme Court begins hearing a separate Government appeal over a judicial ruling that found aspects of previous legacy legislation, introduced by the Conservatives, to be unlawful. Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, who brought the challenge, said the case would examine “constitutional questions” linked to the Legacy Act and its relationship to the post-Brexit Windsor Framework. While Labour has pledged to reform and replace the Tory-era legislation, Mr Benn argues the appeal is needed to clarify how rights protections are interpreted in Northern Ireland law.