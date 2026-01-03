Paul Ovenden backed Sir Keir Starmer to turn his party's fortunes around

Sir Keir Starmer's former aide has said that the Government is failing to deliver because lawyers, activists and regulators have too much power. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer's former aide has said that the Government is failing to deliver because lawyers, activists and regulators have too much power.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul Ovenden, former director of political strategy. Picture: Alamy

Reflecting on the case of Mr Abd El Fattah, Mr Ovenden said: "We'd be having long meetings on the priorities of the government and they would be railroaded by any other business into discussions about this gentleman. "Most of us on the political side of government weren't that aware of it, weren't that tuned into it because it didn't impact us on a day-to-day basis. "It actually became a kind of running joke within government that people would always find a way to bring it back to this conversation." Ovenden is the second Labour aide to take aim at the blob in recent days. Chris Powell, a veteran of four Labour general election campaigns and brother of Labour MP Jonathan Powell, has written in the Guardian suggesting a "fundamental reset" to see off the rise of Reform UK. He wrote that voters were "fed up, think nothing works – and some are simply angry and feel ignored".

In an op-ed in the Times, Ovenden pointed to the case of the freed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El Fattah as a sign that "revealed the sheer weirdness of how Whitehall spends its time". Picture: Alamy