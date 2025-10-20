Graham Potter has been appointed as the new head coach of Sweden.

The Swedish football association has turned to the former West Ham and Chelsea boss to revive their flagging prospects of World Cup qualification.

Sweden are well off the pace in Group B with just one point from their opening four games, with their poor start costing Danish coach Jon Dahl Tomasson his job last week.

A statement on the Swedish FA website said the goal was "to create optimal conditions to reach the World Cup in the summer of 2026".

Potter, who was sacked by the Hammers last month, coached at Ostersund in Sweden between 2011 and 2018 before taking on the manager's job at Swansea.

"I am very humbled by the assignment, but also incredibly inspired," Potter told the Swedish FA website.

"Sweden has fantastic players who deliver in the world's best leagues during the week. My job will be to create the conditions so that we as a team deliver at the highest level to take Sweden to the World Cup next summer."