By Rebecca Henrys

A former Royal Navy engineer has described her experience protecting herself from sexual harassment in the service, as she urged the British Army to take action after a report concluded "active sexual predation is a problem" in the force.

A "cultural audit" of the Army, written in 2022 and made public this summer after a Freedom of Information request by researcher Joseph Lloyd, found "modes of predation" by male service personnel not only breached military discipline but are crimes, such as sexual assault. The report's author, Professor Anthony King, highlighted several examples of behaviour which appeared to be commonly experienced by women. They include the "door-knock" phenomenon in which male soldiers, typically at night and after drinking, knock on a woman's door soliciting her for sex, and the practice of men sending unsolicited images of their genitals to female colleagues. Ruth Sparkes, co-founder of the SaferSpace platform, which helps users report incidents of harassment and misconduct, said the culture described in the report was "disturbingly familiar".

She joined the navy at 17 after school and was a trainee air engineering mechanic for just over a year before she left the service. Ms Sparkes, 56, said: "When I was in the Navy, which is obviously a long time ago, all of those sorts of things were happening then, but this was the late 1980s and as a 17-year-old I was overwhelmed by the male attention, because I was an air engineer and there weren’t many females on the base." She referenced a recent survey from Girlguiding which found 68 per cent of girls and young women aged 11-21 change their everyday behaviour to avoid being sexually harassed. "It’s an old story," she said. "I was doing it then. If you were going to an event you would make sure that you didn’t leave on your own, or you didn’t stay until the last dances when the slow music came on. "It was a massive learning curve because I’d left school and then all of a sudden I’m away from home, and there is a lot of male attention and nobody trains you how to deal with that. "You just protect yourself, really. You move around in groups, you share information with others that he’s a bit creepy or stay away from him, or maybe make sure that you’re back in Wren’s (Women’s Royal Naval Service) quarters by 10 o’clock, those sorts of things."

She told of a colleague who was also 17 at the time and became pregnant. "It was one of our instructors who was the father and I just think nothing’s changed," Ms Sparkes said. "And yes she was 17 but he was in a position of power. The misalignment of when you’re young, naive and vulnerable, people do take advantage." The mother of a teenage soldier who took her own life after being sexually assaulted by a senior colleague said the culture described in the 2022 review still exists, the Telegraph reported. According to the outlet, Leighann McCready, mother of Jaysley Beck, said: "I continue to regularly receive messages from serving women who describe assault and harassment in the workplace, and the hundreds of people that posted online during my daughter’s inquest show that the Army still has a long way to go."

Jaysley Beck, 19, was found dead at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire after complaining about her "psychotic and possessive" boss. Picture: Family handout