Exact date households will receive £100 cash help with winter energy bills revealed
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Councils are preparing to contact millions of households eligible for a £100 payment towards their energy costs, with bills forecast to rise in January.
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Around 20 million households in England in council tax bands A to D are due to receive the payment, which was announced in last month's Budget.
Local authorities will be asked to begin making payments from January 4, although some councils have warned that not everyone eligible will receive the money that month.
For around 13 million households, the payment is expected to be made automatically into the bank account used to pay council tax by direct debit.
Councils will contact eligible households that do not pay by direct debit to ask whether they would prefer a bank transfer or a credit to their council tax account.
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People who are unsure of their council tax band can check their bill or use the Government's online postcode checker.
The Scottish and Welsh governments have received funding to set up their own schemes.
The payment comes as analysts forecast that the energy price cap could rise by 26% from January 1. Ofgem is due to confirm the cap for the first quarter of next year on Wednesday, November 25.
The forecast would put the annual bill for a typical household using gas and electricity at £2,166, an increase of £443. Actual bills depend on how much energy a household uses.
Chancellor John Healey said families were worried about rising bills and that the Government was seeking to give them "some breathing space".
"That's why 20 million households will receive £100 from January," he said. "Today we're setting out how money will be paid to families straight into their bank accounts."
Councils are also receiving guidance on a separate £100 million discretionary fund intended to help vulnerable people who are not eligible for the main payment.