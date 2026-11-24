Councils are preparing to contact millions of households eligible for a £100 payment towards their energy costs, with bills forecast to rise in January.

Around 20 million households in England in council tax bands A to D are due to receive the payment, which was announced in last month's Budget.

Local authorities will be asked to begin making payments from January 4, although some councils have warned that not everyone eligible will receive the money that month.

For around 13 million households, the payment is expected to be made automatically into the bank account used to pay council tax by direct debit.

Councils will contact eligible households that do not pay by direct debit to ask whether they would prefer a bank transfer or a credit to their council tax account.

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