Storm Goretti is expected to bring as much as 20cm of snowfall in certain areas amid continuous freezing temperatures

Amber and Yellow Weather Warnings For Snow And Ice Continue In North Scotland. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The UK’s current spell of freezing weather is expected to begin easing later this week, as a deep area of low pressure moves across the country, bringing snow, rain and strong winds.

The Met Office says temperatures should start to rise from around 6pm on Thursday, with the thaw continuing into Friday and conditions improving by around midday. The conditions, associated with Storm Goretti, are forecast to cause significant disruption before gradually clearing. While the strongest winds linked to the storm are expected over northern France, the UK will still see its impacts in the form of heavy snow, icy conditions and difficult travel. Forecasters warn that travel delays are likely, with possible road closures, stranded vehicles and passengers, and delays or cancellations to rail and air services.

An aerial view shows snow-covered residential properties in Glossop, Derbyshire. Picture: Getty

Some rural communities could be temporarily cut off, while power cuts and disruptions to mobile phone coverage are also possible. Snow is expected to develop over higher ground in south Wales later on Thursday, before spreading more widely across parts of England and Wales overnight into Friday as rain turns to snow. In many areas, 5–10 cm of snow could settle, with up to 20 cm possible over higher ground, while strong winds may cause snow to drift, worsening conditions in exposed areas. Rain and snow are expected to clear eastwards during Friday, marking the gradual end of the freeze. Northern Scotland has already experienced severe cold, as temperatures dropped to -6°C this morning. Around 400 schools across the north and north-east of Scotland have closed, and authorities expect that number to increase as further snow moves through. Snow has been persistent across northern Scotland, spreading down the east coast. While lower elevations and coastal areas are seeing more rain or sleet, frozen surfaces mean widespread icy conditions remain a major hazard. Additional snowfall of 5–10 cm above 100 metres, and locally up to 20 cm above 200 metres, is possible, with drifting snow in strong winds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and wind in parts of the UK. Picture: Met Office