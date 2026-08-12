The most complete solar eclipse since 1999 is happening this evening with a totality of around 90%.

Those living in London and surrounding areas are in one of the best positions in the UK to view the rare solar eclipse taking place this evening.

With the Moon on path to move between the Sun and Earth in the unique event, this is said to be one of the greatest coverages in the UK since 1999.

The eclipse in London is forecast to last just under two hours in time, where it's predicted at least 90% of the Sun will be covered. Experts have said there will be a noticeable difference in temperature and light levels around that time.

Following tonight's astronomical phenomenon, the UK will not witness another solar eclipse like this until 2090.