Exact London solar eclipse times revealed as UK prepares for phenomenon
The most complete solar eclipse since 1999 is happening this evening with a totality of around 90%.
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Those living in London and surrounding areas are in one of the best positions in the UK to view the rare solar eclipse taking place this evening.
With the Moon on path to move between the Sun and Earth in the unique event, this is said to be one of the greatest coverages in the UK since 1999.
The eclipse in London is forecast to last just under two hours in time, where it's predicted at least 90% of the Sun will be covered. Experts have said there will be a noticeable difference in temperature and light levels around that time.
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Following tonight's astronomical phenomenon, the UK will not witness another solar eclipse like this until 2090.
What time is the solar eclipse in London?
The solar eclipse will fall just short of two hours in London as the "first contact" - where the moon begins to cover the Sun - will begin at 18:17pm.
The full totality of this eclipse, around 90% coverage is predicted, will be reached by 19:12pm. After this, the Moon will begin to move away from the Sun with the eclipse officially ending at 20:06pm.
Where are the best places in London to watch the solar eclipse?
With the weather forecast set to be clear, the main thing is to find a nice open space where your view of the Sun won't be obstructed.
Recommended viewing spots in London include:
- Greenwich Park - free around the park but also the Royal Observatory is hosting a dedicated session.
- Primrose Hill
- Telegraph Hill
- Crystal Palace
- Parliament Hill
Those wishing to watch the partial eclipse are advised to do so safely with ISO-certified glasses or by making pinhole projectors.