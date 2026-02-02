This was enough to make it the wettest January since 1877, when 197.1mm was measured, and the second wettest since comparable records began in 1836

Flood water surrounds Langport on the Somerset Levels following heavy rain on January 28, 2026 in Somerset, England. Picture: Anna Barclay/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

An “exceptional” amount of rain led to last month being the second wettest January on record in Northern Ireland and the sixth wettest in southern England, figures show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Northern Ireland experienced 70 per cent more rainfall than the long-term average – with 195.6mm falling across the month, according to provisional data from the Met Office. This was enough to make it the wettest January since 1877, when 197.1mm was measured, and the second wettest since comparable records began in 1836. Southern England saw 74 per cent more rainfall than is typical for the month, with 136.8mm – enough to rank it the sixth wettest on record for the area. England as a whole saw 50 per cent more than average, with 124.2mm, ranking as the 15th wettest. Read more: Met Office makes major change to how public can see weather forecasts Read more: Out-of-touch Andrew seen horse riding near Windsor Castle as Epstein scandal engulfs Lord Mandelson

An abandoned car is pictured in flood water a day after the River Slaney burst its banks flooding roads and buildings during Storm Chandra, in Enniscorthy, near Wexford. Picture: Paul Faith / AFP via Getty Images

Last month saw a string of low-pressure weather systems move across the UK from the Atlantic, with repeated outbreaks of wet and windy conditions. Three named storms – Goretti, Ingrid and Chandra – all brought downpours to many areas, leading to flooding and widespread travel disruption. Storm Chandra delivered enough rain on January 26 to see a handful of sites record their highest ever daily rainfall for the month, with Katesbridge in County Down measuring 100.8mm, easily beating the previous site record of 38.2mm in January 2005. The same day also saw Cardinham in Cornwall, Hurn in Dorset and both Dunkeswell Aerodrome and Plymouth Mountbatten in Devon all exceed their previous daily rainfall records for the month.

In this aerial view cars are seen stuck in the flooding in the hamlet of Weycroft, on January 27, 2026 in Axminster, England. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images