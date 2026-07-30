The agency previously warned that rising temperatures may increase health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Excess deaths caused by heatwaves this year 'nearly double' 2025 figure . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

There have been almost double the number of excess deaths caused by heatwaves so far this year than in last summer, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

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A new report estimates there were 2,877 heat-associated deaths during the heatwaves in May and June this year, almost double the figure reported from the UK heatwaves in June to August last year. An estimated 753 deaths were associated with the May heatwave from May 24-27, and a further 2,124 with the June heatwave between June 21 and 28. “While these figures remain interim, they are already approaching the annual record reported by UKHSA in 2022,” the report said. Read more: Half of England in drought as fresh heatwave sees temperatures soar to 35C Read more: Four areas in England given 'amber' warning in 35C heatwave

The figures come as the UKHSA has issued an amber heat-health alert . Picture: Alamy

The figures come following heat-health alerts for the East Midlands, the East, South East and London that were in place until 9am on Thursday. The agency previously warned that rising temperatures may increase health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups. The Met Office has said a cooler change was on the way, with temperatures expected to fall much closer to average across much of the UK.

People walk up a very dry Primrose Hill as a drought is declared in half of England. Picture: Alamy

Swathes of England are suffering from “flash drought” as a result of very low rainfall and high temperatures, the Environment Agency has said. The government agency said seven areas of central, eastern and southern England – around half of the country – have been declared as officially in drought. The areas are East Anglia, Hertfordshire and the whole of London, Thames Valley, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Devon and Cornwall, the West Midlands, and Wessex – covering Dorset, Somerset, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire. This month could end up as the driest July on record, with England having just 7% of expected rainfall, and southern England seeing just 1%. As a result, much of the country is experiencing a flash drought – one that has come on quickly despite a very wet winter, as a result of dry weather in the spring and summer and a series of heatwaves that put pressure on resources. The announcement was made as parts of the UK experience their fourth heatwave of the summer, with temperatures reaching into the 30s in some places.

The basin of Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire is visible, where water is receding due to the continued dry weather. Picture: Alamy