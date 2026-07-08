The list, seen by LBC, contains more than 30 names of top MPs and Peers, including those who have served at the highest levels of government

One senior Labour source told LBC: "We're doing this now to say to Andy, 'don't give these people jobs, stay away from them'.". Picture: Getty

By Bethany Dawson

By Natasha Clark

Labour MPs have drawn up a new 'Pestminster' list of dozens of MPs who have been accused of inappropriate or sexual behaviour.

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A team of senior Labour MPs, staffers and special advisers is preparing to quietly pass the list to Andy Burnham's team. Picture: Getty

One senior Labour source told LBC: "We're doing this now to say to Andy, 'don't give these people jobs, stay away from them'. "We don't want them to risk the next government making any of the same mistakes of previous governments. "These are people thought to be sex pests, accused of being bullies, being creepy, have dodgy pasts - anyone with inappropriate behaviour. "We need to make sure this boy's club is ended once and for all."

Another Labour MP told LBC that the list is a “good idea, given that [Burnham] has been out of Westminster for a bit so couldn't be expected to be across some of the goings on while he's been in Manchester. "And you know, he actually practices what he preaches on this stuff.” A third Labour MP warned that as well as people accused of inappropriate or sexual behaviour, it should include "liabilities" who would not pass the “Mandelson test.” It comes nearly a decade on from when Theresa May's government was rocked by allegations of improper behaviour.

Theresa May's government was rocked by allegations of improper behaviour. Picture: Getty

A list of names was compiled by Tory whips in response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal of 2017, which sparked headlines and led to the resignation of then Defence Secretary, Michael Fallon. LBC revealed last week that Mr Burnham's been told he must ensure that half of his new top team are female in a bid to make sure women are properly listened to. The Women’s Parliamentary Labour Party group requested that half of his Number 10 staff are female and that he commits to giving the role of Deputy Prime Minister to a woman, too. Former safeguarding minister Jess Phillips told Tonight with Andrew Marr she backed the move.