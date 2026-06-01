You’ll 'never regret' making me ambassador, Mandelson said - as Government dumps thousands more files
Thousands of documents and messages giving details of Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment and activities as ambassador to the US have been published by the Government.
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The disclosure of the files, including internal emails and WhatsApp messages, is an “unprecedented piece of Government transparency”, Downing Street said.
The release includes previously classified documents and personal WhatsApp messages exchanged by the former ambassador with senior figures in the Government.
In one of the messages, Lord Mandelson said the Government would “never regret” appointing him as ambassador to the US in a written note to David Lammy.
On Nov 18, 2024, Mandelson wrote: “I just wanted you to know that if you were minded to appoint me, I would make sure you never regret it.”
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He added: “I fear that navigating Britain’s interests through the Trump administration will require super-human skills and luck and a massive team effort.”
He continued: “For me, it would be the last thing I do in public life and it would be a huge honour to serve you and the government in this role.”
Another message revealed that he “declined to comply” with a request to hand over his WhatsApp messages and other information on his personal phone to the Government.
The files state: "On 31 March the SRO wrote to Peter Mandelson - via his solicitors - to request any information held on his personal phone. Peter Mandelson declined to comply with this request. The Government has no further recourse..."
In a further exchange, Mandelson and government aides discussed what present they should get for Donald Trump - and whether he would like "a red dispatch box with the gold crest and lettering mimicking a UK Government Ministerial box but with "President of the United States" inscribed upon it.
The files also show that ministers flocked to congratulate Mandelson personally.
Emma Reynolds, now environment secretary, WhatsApped him: "Huge congratulations Peter - how very exciting! Would love to meet up but imagine you'll be very busy preparing to go to the states but if you have time before to meet let me know!"
Ed Miliband messaged: "Peter - Many congratulations. Look forward to working together."
Environment minister Mary Creagh said: "Peter I do so hope the rumours are true- and if so, massive congratulations on your new exciting job!"
Sir Keir Starmer himself is thought to have sent Mandelson a gushing text saying he would be 'brilliant' as US ambassador.
Three volumes each made up of hundreds of pages relating to Lord Mandelson were released today.
The first volume is made up of 598 pages, while the second has 554 pages and the third has 352 pages.
The documents include a mixture of WhatsApp messages, emails and hard-copy files, and they include exchanges between politicians.
The documents were ordered to be published by the House of Commons in the wake of revelations about Lord Mandelson’s ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
It is the second batch of files relating to Sir Keir Starmer’s ill-fated decision to give the prestigious Washington post to Lord Mandelson rather than a career diplomat.
Mandelson was sacked in September 2025 just nine months into the job when more details emerged about his friendship with Epstein.
Subsequent revelations in the Epstein Files led to a Metropolitan Police investigation into alleged misconduct in public office.
No 10 indicated the release of documents was everything it planned to publish on Lord Mandelson, apart from files held back at the request of Scotland Yard to avoid jeopardising its investigation.
Ahead of their publication, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman described the sweeping whole of Government effort to publish the documents as an “unprecedented piece of Government transparency”.
Ministers were braced for embarrassing revelations ahead of the publication of the files, which include thousands of previously private WhatsApp messages exchanged between figures at the top of Government.