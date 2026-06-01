Peter Mandelson last month: He was sacked last September. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Thousands of documents and messages giving details of Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment and activities as ambassador to the US have been published by the Government.

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Mandelson had said the job might be his last in public life . Picture: getty

He added: “I fear that navigating Britain’s interests through the Trump administration will require super-human skills and luck and a massive team effort.” He continued: “For me, it would be the last thing I do in public life and it would be a huge honour to serve you and the government in this role.” Another message revealed that he “declined to comply” with a request to hand over his WhatsApp messages and other information on his personal phone to the Government. The files state: "On 31 March the SRO wrote to Peter Mandelson - via his solicitors - to request any information held on his personal phone. Peter Mandelson declined to comply with this request. The Government has no further recourse..." In a further exchange, Mandelson and government aides discussed what present they should get for Donald Trump - and whether he would like "a red dispatch box with the gold crest and lettering mimicking a UK Government Ministerial box but with "President of the United States" inscribed upon it. The files also show that ministers flocked to congratulate Mandelson personally. Emma Reynolds, now environment secretary, WhatsApped him: "Huge congratulations Peter - how very exciting! Would love to meet up but imagine you'll be very busy preparing to go to the states but if you have time before to meet let me know!" Ed Miliband messaged: "Peter - Many congratulations. Look forward to working together." Environment minister Mary Creagh said: "Peter I do so hope the rumours are true- and if so, massive congratulations on your new exciting job!"

Mandelson pictured last month outside his home in central London. Picture: getty