US President is in a weaker position after the Midterms, but what are his powers available after these results?

Trump signs an Executive Order establishing a dedicated women's health arm at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Picture: MediaPunch Inc/Alamy

By William Mata

Donald Trump remained defiant after the US Midterm elections, which saw his Republican Party lose control of Congress.

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US President Donald Trump signs an executive order. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy

What is an executive order? A President signs an executive order to prompt the government to take specific actions or prioritise measures. These are not laws and executive orders cannot override federal laws and statutes, nor can an executive order override the process by which Congress approves bill to become a law - which the President then signs off on. A President can use the power to order any federal government to take steps that are within its constitutional authority but do not violate law. Mr Trump has used executive orders to make English the official language of the United States, extend a ban on TikTok, and dismantle the Department of Education. Mr Trump has already signed hundreds of orders since beginning his second term in January 2025, but he cannot use executive orders to do whatever he wants. He would be unable to, for example, order all school uniforms to be green, to make dog ownership mandatory, or allow smoking on planes, as these hypothetical orders would require a change in federal laws.

A hat with the word 'VETO' on it sits on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy