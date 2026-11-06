How do US executive orders work and what can Trump do after losing Congress?
US President is in a weaker position after the Midterms, but what are his powers available after these results?
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Donald Trump remained defiant after the US Midterm elections, which saw his Republican Party lose control of Congress.
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The Democratic Party has now won the House of Representatives and the Senate, which will make life harder for the President to get his way.
Mr Trump responded to the losses by saying it would have been a "landslide" if he had been on the ticket before taking aim at his party's candidates and blaming the war in Iran.
But the levers of power in the US Constitution do not mean this is game over for Mr Trump, but it does mean that his next two years in office might be harder work to get a job done.
Read also: Donald Trump Jr joins JD Vance in scathing criticism of war against Iran after midterms disaster
Read also: Farage distances himself from Trump as he admits Iran war was a mistake and that US President 'broke promises'
What is an executive order?
A President signs an executive order to prompt the government to take specific actions or prioritise measures.
These are not laws and executive orders cannot override federal laws and statutes, nor can an executive order override the process by which Congress approves bill to become a law - which the President then signs off on.
A President can use the power to order any federal government to take steps that are within its constitutional authority but do not violate law.
Mr Trump has used executive orders to make English the official language of the United States, extend a ban on TikTok, and dismantle the Department of Education.
Mr Trump has already signed hundreds of orders since beginning his second term in January 2025, but he cannot use executive orders to do whatever he wants.
He would be unable to, for example, order all school uniforms to be green, to make dog ownership mandatory, or allow smoking on planes, as these hypothetical orders would require a change in federal laws.
What is the presidential veto?
The US Constitution allows the President to veto bills passed by Congress before they become law, and Congress can override the veto only with a two-thirds majority in both chambers.
Although the Democrats made gains in the Midterms, they do not have the cavoted two-thirds supermajority required to override the veto.
The President is well aware of this power as, after the results, he posted an image on his social media showing just a MAGA-style baseball cap with the word VETO on it.
“I guess I’ll become Mr Veto,” he told the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast. “And then at some point, we’ll probably make deals."
Mr Trump does not have to do anything to give his veto and can just simply not sign off on it - which will void the bill 10 days after it has reached his desk.
He can use this "pocket veto", or instead send the bill back to Congress with his objections and what it might take for the bill to be enabled.
Mr Trump, like his predecessors, has used the veto on numerous occasions.
So, all told, the limitations of the executive order coupled with the lack of a supermajority for the Democrats, means that we are more likely to see bills stuck in limbo.
But that does not mean Mr Trump is entirely ineffective. He can still dictate foreign policy, reperesent the US on a world stage, and negotiate the passage of bills with the members in Congress.