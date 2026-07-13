A structured programme involving regular exercise and a brain-healthy diet could improve memory and thinking in older people at risk of dementia, a new study suggests.

The trial across 12 countries in Latin America included more than 1,000 patients aged 60 to 77.

They were deemed to be at risk of developing dementia due to age or factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and whether or not they smoked.

Around half were assigned to complete a two-year programme, which included supervised exercise sessions four days a week and personalised dietary advice focusing on brain-healthy foods such as green leafy vegetables, whole grains, berries, fish, nuts and beans.

Activities were tailored to local culture and included salsa dancing, while researchers ensured diets were affordable and easy to source locally.

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