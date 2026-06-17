The exiled Crown Prince of Iran has said that the Iranian regime “cannot be trusted” and accused them of just “buying time”.

Reza Pahlavi, who has lived in exile in the US for 46 years, told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that the regime does not intend to honour their deal with the US.

“If you examine the past four decades, the overall behaviour of this regime, we can say that they are not to be trusted”, he said.

“This is why I think this deal will not come through,” he went on. “Time and again, we've seen that the only strategy has been to buy time.

This comes just days after a tentative peace deal was announced by both Washington and Tehran, which is expected to be officially signed in Switzerland on Friday.

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