Exiled Crown Prince of Iran says regime ‘cannot be trusted’ and they are just ‘buying time’
Reza Pahlavi, who has been living in exile in the US for 46 years, accused Iran of using the deal to 'regroup, restock, rearm themselves' before going back into battle
The exiled Crown Prince of Iran has said that the Iranian regime “cannot be trusted” and accused them of just “buying time”.
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Reza Pahlavi, who has lived in exile in the US for 46 years, told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that the regime does not intend to honour their deal with the US.
“If you examine the past four decades, the overall behaviour of this regime, we can say that they are not to be trusted”, he said.
“This is why I think this deal will not come through,” he went on. “Time and again, we've seen that the only strategy has been to buy time.
This comes just days after a tentative peace deal was announced by both Washington and Tehran, which is expected to be officially signed in Switzerland on Friday.
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Citing a source close to Tehran’s leading negotiator, he accuses the regime of using the deal to “regroup, restock, rearm themselves offensively and defensively to get ready for the final battle.”
The former Crown Prince calls for more support from sympathetic but “timid” countries that he claims have, until now, been hesitant to take a strong stance against the regime.
Pahlavi says the Iranian people, who are fighting for liberation, having been under occupation for 47 years, will see “no benefit” from the peace deal.
“The Iranian people have not lost 40,000 people on January 8th and 9th for the Strait of Hormuz or for the nuclear deal.”
The former Crown Prince goes on to predict that another uprising should be expected in Iran, “irrespective of whether there is a deal or not”.
“Our struggle will continue. So we are regrouping, we are reorganising. I think people eventually will find another chance to come to the streets at the right time.”
The current regime, he says, no longer has “any legitimacy with the nation”.
“We have paid a high price to get to this point,” he adds.