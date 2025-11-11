With the November 2025 Budget approaching, the Labour Government faces growing pressure to show how it will help people back into secure, rewarding employment

But while debates about tax thresholds and business incentives go on, one of the simplest ways to strengthen both our economy and our public health system remains overlooked: expanding NHS access to medical cannabis.

According to ONS data, around 2.8 million people are currently unable to work due to long-term illness. Conditions such as chronic pain, fibromyalgia, anxiety and PTSD don’t just affect people’s health, they also strip their income, and the sense of identity and independence which comes with employment.

The impact this has on both the economy and the nation’s wellbeing is enormous, yet, for many of these individuals, existing treatments simply haven’t worked.

In fact, our research suggests that 55% who have been prescribed traditional medication report they provide little relief and 48% say they negatively affect their quality of life.

Our latest study with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) shows that widening NHS access to medical cannabis could boost the UK economy by £13.3 billion over the next decade, while reducing hospital admissions for those eligible by nearly a third.

Since medical cannabis was legalised in 2018, private prescriptions have contributed an estimated £283 million in economic value, largely through reduction in NHS expenditure and an increase in employment.

This is not just a health issue, it’s a growth opportunity.

Since medical cannabis was legalised we have seen an increase in the quantity and quality of evidence on both the positive and negative effects.

Hopefully this shall be recognised in the upcoming Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs review on the impact of the legalisation of medical cannabis in 2018, prompting the government and other regulatory bodies to take further action to update their guidelines, facilitating improved access to the medicine within the NHS for eligible patients.

Polling has found that 71% of those out of work due to ill health would support broader NHS access to medical cannabis if it enabled them to return to work, while two-thirds of the public believe patients with chronic conditions should have more treatment options available.

This highlights that public opinion is already ahead of policy and there is real appetite for reform, and for the first time, an economic case to back it up.

The upcoming Keep Britain Working Review and Autumn Budget give the Government an opportunity to think differently about growth. Investing in health isn’t a drain on the public purse, it’s a prerequisite for prosperity.

Expanding NHS access to medical cannabis would not only help patients; it would ease pressure on the health service, boost workforce participation, and deliver tangible returns to the taxpayer.

Chronic illness weakens productivity and deepens inequality, both on an individual and a societal level. Giving patients more choice in how they are able to manage their conditions is one of the most effective economic policies we have.

It’s time for the Government to treat it as such.